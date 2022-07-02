Perfect solution to divide over Roe ruling: Divorce, American style

By Wayne Allyn Root

The Supremes finally got one right! God bless the US Constitution.

This Roe vs Wade abortion rights ruling is literally the perfect

decision. Although I am pro-life, abortion is (and always has been) a

States Rights issue. Now red states & blue states can go their

separate ways — just as the Founding Fathers envisioned. This was my

exact recommendation 15 years ago when I campaigned for the

Libertarian Presidential nomination.

Now let me get to the good and bad of this controversial decision. Let

me start with the bad. As thrilled as I am with this decision, I can’t

help feeling disappointed these same Supremes didn’t FIRST overturn

the 2020 election.

That 2020 election ruling was far more important than this Roe vs Wade

abortion ruling — if it had come first. If they had displayed the same

courage in 2020 as they did today, we’d be living in a completely

different country.

A courageous Supreme Court ruling then, would have saved America from

today’s radical, treasonous, communist takeover. Then, living in a

free and prosperous country, under four more years of a legitimate

President Trump, the Supremes could have made the same courageous

rulings on Voter ID, gun rights and Roe vs Wade. Wouldn’t that have

been wonderful? Wouldn’t that have been perfection?

Instead they got Roe vs Wade right, but our country has been decimated

from a thousand directions. So, it’s fantastic that you saved the

babies (at least in red states), but that’s kind of a hollow victory,

if the U.S. economy is about to collapse; millions of poverty-stricken

and disease-carrying illegals are pouring over our border; gas, meat

and chicken are unaffordable; diesel fuel and diesel engine oil are in

short supply; barren farmland will soon lead to mass food shortages;

and the middle class is being systematically destroyed.

Saving the babies is great, but this is kind of a pyrrhic victory,

don’t you think? It’s a case of the chicken vs the egg (excuse the

pun). I’d rather we saved America first, and then we could have made

the exact same Wade vs Roe abortion ruling. Saving the children, but

losing the country is not a great tradeoff.

But now to the good news. All is not lost. This Supreme Court abortion

decision is the first step toward the solution I’ve been preaching for

what ails America.

I call my solution “DIVORCE, AMERICAN-STYLE.”

It’s clear we are a nation terribly divided. It’s clear we can’t live

together. There is no longer compromise possible- the divide is too

wide. There is no compromise for open borders and “defund the police.”

There is no compromise for forced vaccinations for babies and little

children. There is no compromise for abortion on demand. There is no

compromise for 20 percent inflation and $10 gas. There is no

compromise for letting every rioter, mugger, car jacker and murderer

loose, while we order FBI SWAT teams to hunt down Republicans who

believe the 2020 election was stolen. The days of compromise are over.

So, the peaceful solution is to separate. It’s time to go our separate

ways. Let’s call it a “national divorce.” Everyone is familiar with

divorce. Everyone has experienced it — whether personally, or with

friends, family, or children. We all know someone divorced.

Half of America is divorced. I’ve been divorced. It’s not the end of

the world. It’s much better to admit you don’t like each other, you

can’t live together anymore, and separate peacefully. Everyone gets to

walk away and live the life they want. It’s a win-win.

To leftist America I say: You can have your high taxes; Soviet-like

regulations; Gestapo-like vaccine mandates and vaccine passports;

Communist China-like banning and censorship; lockdowns;

masks-for-life; open borders; $10 gas; unaffordable meat and your

vegan diet; no guns; defunded police; transgender military; abortions

on demand; and schools turned into communist brainwashing factories.

Good luck and God bless.

That’s not the America I choose to live in. I’ll bet 80 million Trump

voters agree with me.

This Supreme Court ruling will propel the two bitterly divided

Americas towards my solution. Red states will severely limit, or ban

abortion, while blue states will expand limitless abortion towards

infinity- which will further encourage the division and mass migration

already happening.

Even before this ruling, millions of conservatives, patriots, and

Christians were already moving, or thinking of moving from high-tax

blue states like NY, California and Illinois, to low-tax red states

like Texas, Florida, Utah, Nevada, Arizona and Tennessee. “The Great

Migration” had already begun.

Now it will accelerate beyond anyone’s imagination, as Christians

escape abortion-on-demand states, and radical leftist nutjobs who

crave the murder of babies, forced vaccination of children, open

borders that enable child sex trafficking, and slaps on the wrist for

pedophiles, will move in massive numbers to deep blue states. Good

riddance.

The only real question is whether we officially split up into red

America (let’s call it “The Patriot States of America”) and blue

America (let’s call it “The Socialist States of America”). Or whether

the split is a bit more subtle.

But either way, the division, separation and ultimately divorce of

America is coming. Sooner than anyone imagined only a few days ago

before this Supreme Court decision.

