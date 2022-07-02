Perfect solution to divide over Roe ruling: Divorce, American style
By Wayne Allyn Root
The Supremes finally got one right! God bless the US Constitution.
This Roe vs Wade abortion rights ruling is literally the perfect
decision. Although I am pro-life, abortion is (and always has been) a
States Rights issue. Now red states & blue states can go their
separate ways — just as the Founding Fathers envisioned. This was my
exact recommendation 15 years ago when I campaigned for the
Libertarian Presidential nomination.
Now let me get to the good and bad of this controversial decision. Let
me start with the bad. As thrilled as I am with this decision, I can’t
help feeling disappointed these same Supremes didn’t FIRST overturn
the 2020 election.
That 2020 election ruling was far more important than this Roe vs Wade
abortion ruling — if it had come first. If they had displayed the same
courage in 2020 as they did today, we’d be living in a completely
different country.
A courageous Supreme Court ruling then, would have saved America from
today’s radical, treasonous, communist takeover. Then, living in a
free and prosperous country, under four more years of a legitimate
President Trump, the Supremes could have made the same courageous
rulings on Voter ID, gun rights and Roe vs Wade. Wouldn’t that have
been wonderful? Wouldn’t that have been perfection?
Instead they got Roe vs Wade right, but our country has been decimated
from a thousand directions. So, it’s fantastic that you saved the
babies (at least in red states), but that’s kind of a hollow victory,
if the U.S. economy is about to collapse; millions of poverty-stricken
and disease-carrying illegals are pouring over our border; gas, meat
and chicken are unaffordable; diesel fuel and diesel engine oil are in
short supply; barren farmland will soon lead to mass food shortages;
and the middle class is being systematically destroyed.
Saving the babies is great, but this is kind of a pyrrhic victory,
don’t you think? It’s a case of the chicken vs the egg (excuse the
pun). I’d rather we saved America first, and then we could have made
the exact same Wade vs Roe abortion ruling. Saving the children, but
losing the country is not a great tradeoff.
But now to the good news. All is not lost. This Supreme Court abortion
decision is the first step toward the solution I’ve been preaching for
what ails America.
I call my solution “DIVORCE, AMERICAN-STYLE.”
It’s clear we are a nation terribly divided. It’s clear we can’t live
together. There is no longer compromise possible- the divide is too
wide. There is no compromise for open borders and “defund the police.”
There is no compromise for forced vaccinations for babies and little
children. There is no compromise for abortion on demand. There is no
compromise for 20 percent inflation and $10 gas. There is no
compromise for letting every rioter, mugger, car jacker and murderer
loose, while we order FBI SWAT teams to hunt down Republicans who
believe the 2020 election was stolen. The days of compromise are over.
So, the peaceful solution is to separate. It’s time to go our separate
ways. Let’s call it a “national divorce.” Everyone is familiar with
divorce. Everyone has experienced it — whether personally, or with
friends, family, or children. We all know someone divorced.
Half of America is divorced. I’ve been divorced. It’s not the end of
the world. It’s much better to admit you don’t like each other, you
can’t live together anymore, and separate peacefully. Everyone gets to
walk away and live the life they want. It’s a win-win.
To leftist America I say: You can have your high taxes; Soviet-like
regulations; Gestapo-like vaccine mandates and vaccine passports;
Communist China-like banning and censorship; lockdowns;
masks-for-life; open borders; $10 gas; unaffordable meat and your
vegan diet; no guns; defunded police; transgender military; abortions
on demand; and schools turned into communist brainwashing factories.
Good luck and God bless.
That’s not the America I choose to live in. I’ll bet 80 million Trump
voters agree with me.
This Supreme Court ruling will propel the two bitterly divided
Americas towards my solution. Red states will severely limit, or ban
abortion, while blue states will expand limitless abortion towards
infinity- which will further encourage the division and mass migration
already happening.
Even before this ruling, millions of conservatives, patriots, and
Christians were already moving, or thinking of moving from high-tax
blue states like NY, California and Illinois, to low-tax red states
like Texas, Florida, Utah, Nevada, Arizona and Tennessee. “The Great
Migration” had already begun.
Now it will accelerate beyond anyone’s imagination, as Christians
escape abortion-on-demand states, and radical leftist nutjobs who
crave the murder of babies, forced vaccination of children, open
borders that enable child sex trafficking, and slaps on the wrist for
pedophiles, will move in massive numbers to deep blue states. Good
riddance.
The only real question is whether we officially split up into red
America (let’s call it “The Patriot States of America”) and blue
America (let’s call it “The Socialist States of America”). Or whether
the split is a bit more subtle.
But either way, the division, separation and ultimately divorce of
America is coming. Sooner than anyone imagined only a few days ago
before this Supreme Court decision.
* * * * *
Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” “The Great
Patriot Protest & Boycott Book” is Wayne’s new #1 bestseller. Wayne is
a CEO, entrepreneur and host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn
Root: Raw & Unfiltered” aired daily in Las Vegas on KMZQ, 670 AM from
3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the “WAR RAW” podcast. Read Wayne’s commentaries
and see his videos at ROOTforAmerica.com
