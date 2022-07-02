Nevada’s 1st African-American to receive a Master of Science in

Oriental Medicine from Wongu University

By Katherine Duncan

Special to the Las Vegas Tribune

Wongu means round ball. It represents all elements that exist in

nature and suggests harmony within and between all people. By

extension, it also refers to the origin of life as well as the seeds

of Oriental medicine. Fundamental to Oriental medicine involves

achieving balance and harmony in the lives of patients as well as the

healer.

Oriental medicine is one of the oldest systems of medicine in history

and has been used for thousands of years to prevent, diagnose and

treat disease. It is based on the belief that qi (the body’s vital

energy) flows along meridians (channels) in the body and keeps a

person’s spiritual, emotional, mental and physical health in balance.

Oriental medicine aims to restore the body’s balance and harmony

between the natural opposing forces of yin and yang, which can block

qi and cause disease. Oriental medicine includes acupuncture, diet,

herbal therapy, meditation, physical exercise and massage. It is

believed that to regain balance, you must achieve the balance between

the internal body organs and the external elements of earth, fire,

water, wood and metal.

The Masters of Science in Oriental Medicine (MSOM) program consists of

2,500 hours of didactic training and 1,000 hours of clinical training

totaling 3,500 hours. The entire program may be completed in four

years, but students have up to eight years to complete the program.

Oriental medicine (OM) is a holistic practice that considers the mind,

body and spirit when evaluating, treating and healing an individual.

The doctor of Oriental medicine fully integrates both Oriental

medicine and Western medicine approaches in recognizing medical

situations and addressing both the resolution of symptoms as well as

addressing the whole person to find the source of imbalances.

Nevada was the first state in America to legalize “Chinese Medicine”

as it was known in 1973.

Dr. Maggie Tracey, president of Nevada’s Oriental Medicine Board gave

the commencement address to nine graduating students in the June 2022

class making history, again. Danielle Lewis was among the medical

students at Wongu to provide a free clinic every 1st Friday at

Harrison House, Historic Westside to introduce Eastern medicine to the

underserved community.

Danielle is married and has two beautiful children.