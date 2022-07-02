Nevada’s 1st African-American to receive a Master of Science in
Oriental Medicine from Wongu University
By Katherine Duncan
Special to the Las Vegas Tribune
Wongu means round ball. It represents all elements that exist in
nature and suggests harmony within and between all people. By
extension, it also refers to the origin of life as well as the seeds
of Oriental medicine. Fundamental to Oriental medicine involves
achieving balance and harmony in the lives of patients as well as the
healer.
Oriental medicine is one of the oldest systems of medicine in history
and has been used for thousands of years to prevent, diagnose and
treat disease. It is based on the belief that qi (the body’s vital
energy) flows along meridians (channels) in the body and keeps a
person’s spiritual, emotional, mental and physical health in balance.
Oriental medicine aims to restore the body’s balance and harmony
between the natural opposing forces of yin and yang, which can block
qi and cause disease. Oriental medicine includes acupuncture, diet,
herbal therapy, meditation, physical exercise and massage. It is
believed that to regain balance, you must achieve the balance between
the internal body organs and the external elements of earth, fire,
water, wood and metal.
The Masters of Science in Oriental Medicine (MSOM) program consists of
2,500 hours of didactic training and 1,000 hours of clinical training
totaling 3,500 hours. The entire program may be completed in four
years, but students have up to eight years to complete the program.
Oriental medicine (OM) is a holistic practice that considers the mind,
body and spirit when evaluating, treating and healing an individual.
The doctor of Oriental medicine fully integrates both Oriental
medicine and Western medicine approaches in recognizing medical
situations and addressing both the resolution of symptoms as well as
addressing the whole person to find the source of imbalances.
Nevada was the first state in America to legalize “Chinese Medicine”
as it was known in 1973.
Dr. Maggie Tracey, president of Nevada’s Oriental Medicine Board gave
the commencement address to nine graduating students in the June 2022
class making history, again. Danielle Lewis was among the medical
students at Wongu to provide a free clinic every 1st Friday at
Harrison House, Historic Westside to introduce Eastern medicine to the
underserved community.
Danielle is married and has two beautiful children.
Nevada’s 1st African-American to receive a Master of Science in Oriental Medicine from Wongu University
Nevada’s 1st African-American to receive a Master of Science in