Las Vegas declares a turf war on lawns as drought worsens

By Phil Lavelle

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) — Las Vegas is ripping up millions of square feet

of grass — including greenery along the iconic strip — as the city

struggles with a decades-long drought made worse by climate change.

Lawmakers last year outlawed turf that is only decorative, and

property owners across the city are replacing grass with a mix of

artificial turf and desert-friendly plants.

The law does not apply to golf courses or private houses, but new

homes are not allowed to use real grass.

“The reality is that grass uses the equivalent of 73 gallons of water

a year per square foot. That’s enough water to put where we are

completely underwater by 10 feet,” said Bronson Mack from the Southern

Nevada Water Authority, which is responsible for water management in

Las Vegas.

A decade-long drought has also prompted Chile’s capital Santiago to

abandon lush lawns in favor of desert flora.

Nevada gets much of its water from nearby Lake Mead, which also

supplies California, Arizona and Mexico. But levels have dropped to an

all-time low due to a sustained drought exacerbated by climate change.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority sends patrols out each day to film

videos of homes wasting water. Homeowners receive a warning or fines

if they are repeat offenders.

“Over the next three years here in Las Vegas, they’re going to convert

about 180 million square feet of natural grass to azurescape. And much

of that is going to be artificial turf,” said George Neagle from

SynLawn, one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of artificial

landscapes.