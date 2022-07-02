Hyperbole, bias dominate activist media’s abortion coverage

By Joe Concha

The losses keep piling up for the Democratic Party in 2022. In a year

when the president’s Build Back Better spending plan and so-called

“voting rights” legislation were thwarted by members of his own party,

the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is yet more

bad news for the Democrats. But despite the country knowing for weeks

that this decision was coming, many national media outlets seemed

shocked by the decision.

CNN, for example, which allegedly wants to move back to the center

under new network president Chris Licht, put the hyper back in

hyperbole with this analysis:

”Are they [the government] going to be able to search your apps —

you know there’s apps that track your menstrual cycle. You know how

far are these states going to try and go?” legal analyst Jennifer

Rodgers asked after the decision was handed down.

Excuse me? Apps that track one’s menstrual cycle?

CNN Anchor Don Lemon, who recently claimed that the network doesn’t

engage in opinion when reporting, provided this perspective:

“I always laugh when Republicans say, but, you know, it was Lincoln

and the Republicans freed the slaves and Republicans — that party no

longer exists… they’re so unpopular. What Republicans have put forth —

are putting forth. So unpopular that they have to manipulate the

system in order to implement what they want.”

NBC’s Chuck Todd went so far as to suggest that the Supreme Court is

“rigged.” “I think there are no more black robes. I think the robes

are red and blue,” Todd told viewers. ”There really are a lot of

people who believe that this is a rigged court.”

ABC’s Terry Moran argued that the Supreme Court should consider “the

potential public reaction” when it comes to issues of

constitutionality.

“[Justice] Alito had written previously that, ‘We cannot allow our

decisions to be affected by any extraneous influences such as concern

about the public’s reaction to our work,’” Moran said. “That’s exactly

what they’ve done here; they’ve ignored any potential public

reaction.”

On MSNBC, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) called on abortion rights

advocates to armor up: “There is a war out there. And we need to

recognize that we’ve got to armor up.” As expected, Speier received no

pushback from the anchor.

”Armor up?” Just imagine if a pro-life Republican lawmaker had used

that kind of rhetoric on national television.

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin also pushed the war metaphor to

the max. “The Supreme Court declares war on modern America,” she

wrote. “Women, minorities, gay people and others once had little

political, economic or social power. And so they will again, if the

court gets its way.”

Never to be outdone, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called the

makeup of the Supreme Court “a hostile takeover” while demanding that

Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett be

impeached.

“There must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and

hostile takeover of our democratic institutions,” the congresswoman

told Chuck Todd on Sunday. “This is a crisis of legitimacy.”

In watching the media coverage of this major story unfold, one would

think that the vast majority of Americans support abortion on demand.

That’s simply not the case. Per Gallup polling released earlier this

month after a draft of the decision by Justice Alito was leaked, only

35 percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal under any

circumstances, while 50 percent believe it should be legal under only

certain circumstances.

What’s more, the media coverage makes it seem as if all or most women

support abortion, often portraying the issue as one of “women’s

rights.” But numerous polls have shown only very modest differences in

the way men and women view abortion. In fact, women are slightly more

likely than men to describe themselves as pro-life.

There’s also the matter of the parts of this story that aren’t being

reported. It’s hard to find much coverage of the fact that the U.S.

has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the world.

The Roe decision of nearly 50 years ago, for example, put the U.S. in

company with North Korea, China and just five other nations in

allowing elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, according to

a Washington Post fact-check.

And then there’s the legal side to the Supreme Court’s reasoning in

giving abortion law back to individual states. More than a few

Democratic lawmakers and their ample allies in the media are screaming

on cable news that conservatives on the court are politically

motivated in opposing Roe. But you won’t hear about how the late

liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg wasn’t a fan of the Roe decision

either.

Most of the media aren’t in the mood for nuance, balance or even

accuracy. Abortion is obviously an emotional issue to many Americans.

But at such an emotional time, nuance, balance and accuracy are

exactly what’s called for.

Joe Concha is a media and politics columnist and a Fox News contributor