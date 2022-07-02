How can we fix the big mess we’re in?

By Maramis

Many people realize this country is in a big mess (we’ll just be

talking about this country for now, even as we may believe the whole

world may be considered to also be in a big mess as well). But while

we may all have our own ideas as to what caused it, first we may have

to figure out what it is that is wrong with it (it being the problem

we need to identify before we can attempt to solve it.)

First, we may have to make some assumptions. Some will go along with

the assumptions and some will immediately try to denounce those

assumptions by playing the apologists. The good news is that while

this is still a (more or less) free country, we have the right to have

different opinions, even about how our president is “running” our

country. If we didn’t have that freedom, why would we even have

elections since the person planning to run this country would just

take over as a dictator?

But back to our needing to make assumptions. We all feel that our

country has taken a turn for the worst. If you feel our country is in

a better shape now than it’s been for many years (you may even decide

how long that would be), raise your hand. (Pause…) I don’t see any

hands raised! That may be because it’s really hard to see “better”

after what we’ve just been through (as a country) and as a people: a

couple of years of putting up with home lockdowns, verbal forcing of

the COVID vaccines (some even being fired if they were not vaxxed),

mask-wearing, jobs and businesses being closed down — some to never

start up again—, the closure of restaurants, sports areas or arenas,

churches, and much more, isolating people from each other, to say

nothing of causing isolation-depression from not being able to mingle

and carry on with their normal lives.

And that’s just the first assumption. Isn’t that bad enough? Yet the

assumptions go on.

And while it’s bad enough that many adults—who more or less knew what

was going on — were becoming so depressed that it led them to suicide,

causing yet more depression for their friends and families who were

left behind, it was getting to them too, as they were finding it

difficult if not impossible to pay their rent or their mortgages (or

other bills) no matter what “help” they were ostensibly being offered

by their state or federal government.

As we found out — often too late to make a difference — that “help”

was never forthcoming to many and they suffered the hardships of even

not being able to provide food for their tables. Is it any wonder why

homelessness became more noticeable? and along with the adults being

homeless, their children were now homeless too.

Then, as if the health problem, the lack of a secure home or living

space problem, the lack of work and/or income problem, and the lack of

food problem were not enough, we not only continued to have a crime

problem, which continued to flourish as those individuals so inclined

to steal when and what they could from those who already were losing

everything were taking advantage of the “new criminal justice” system

that seemed to allow just about any kind of crime without stopping it,

arresting the perpetrators, bringing them to trial and justice, and

keeping them away from what we might have called “polite society” (or

today would simply be called the victims in society), so they would

not be victimized over and over again (since when the perpetrators are

free to remain on the street, they are also free to continue their

reign of crime and violence since police are handicapped by their own

restrictions as well as by the desire of certain communities wishing

to defund and even minimize what they are “allowed” to do.)

So those are the assumptions so far; but society at large seems to

forget about the “little” disturbances with our country that are

really so big I can’t imagine how they can be ignored, forgotten, or

even poo-poohed as though they are not to be considered at all. They

concern our children.

It used to be that adults who had deep and understandable reasons to

want to opt out of life were the ones who would choose suicide. It was

still very sad, but often understandable as they had given up on

seeking ways to solve their overwhelming problems. In today’s world,

young children who haven’t even had a chance to “taste” life are also

giving up on life because what they are going through does not feel

good to them and they seem to have nowhere to turn, since their very

own parents are depressed and on the verge of losing everything and

they have not been able to make new friends (or rekindle their former

friendships because of the lockdowns) to share their hardships and

difficulties with and at least be some kind of a support system for

each other. Children as young as in their preteens have been willing

to consider and even follow through with suicide, and after much

research into the matter, it seems that it can be attributed to losing

out on what would have been considered their normal childhoods.

Instead of sharing with and doing things with their friends, they just

went deeper into their solitary armor of self and lost the will to

live.

Have you noticed or even cared that our children have not had normal

childhoods for many years now, and COVID has just amplified and

exaggerated the lack of that precious freedom and opportunities for

expressing themselves what with all the things they have not been

allowed to do? Childhood is about exploring, about trying new things

and even about learning to get along with others that are not like

them. In recent times they have had to be under the watchful care of

their parents or any others in authority so that they would not be

hurt or even kidnapped by strangers or any others that would do them

harm. Contrast that to the past, in which children could do the things

that allowed them to grow up naturally, without fear, without concern

for being harmed by their neighbors, strangers, or those who would

take out their misery and frustrations on them as innocent children

while in their own school. Then along came COVID, and along came all

the “new” restrictions of not even being allowed to see their friends,

or go to school, or go outside to play. While all children were still

growing, they were being deprived of all the things they needed to

grow up normally and it was getting worse as time went on.

Crime and danger were lurking everywhere, and parents couldn’t even

always defend or take care of themselves, let alone being everywhere

their children were, both before and after COVID struck. School

shootings were always in the air; depression was building in the

students; parents were not even allowed to bring up issues regarding

their children at school. Life seemed to be falling apart at the

seams.

And we wonder why life is getting so dark and dreary for our children.

How can we fix the big mess we’re in? For starters, we can let our

children have their childhoods back.

* * * * *

Maramis Choufani is the Managing Editor of the Las Vegas Tribune. She

writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Maramis, email

her at maramistribune@gmail.com.