Happy belated birthday, Eric Blair — the dystopian world you conjured is still here year after year

Happy belated birthday, Eric Blair — the dystopian world you conjuredis still here year after yearBy Thomas Mitchell“The centuries of capitalism were held to have produced nothing of anyvalue. One could not learn history from architecture any more than onecould learn it from books. Statues, inscriptions, memorial stones, thenames of streets — anything that might throw light upon the past hadbeen systematically altered.” — “Nineteen Eighty-four”I don’t know about you, but I’ve taken to placing a little sticky noteover the camera atop my desktop computer. If former FBI Director JamesComey and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg do it, so will I. Bigand Little Brothers may be watching.Happy belated 99th birthday, Eric Blair.On June 25 in 1903, Eric Blair was born in India. This is not the yearoverlook this propitious event, because this is the year that gave usthe Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Boardand its Russian hoax embracing director Nina Jankowicz.Under the pen name George Orwell, Blair penned the novel “Nineteen Eighty-four.”After a hailstorm of ridicule, much of it comparing the new DHS boardto Orwell’s Ministry of Truth and Big Brother, after three weeks thedisinformation board was shelved. Purpose served.When Orwell wrote “Nineteen Eighty-four” he wasn’t forecasting aparticular date, he simply transposed the last two digits in 1948, theyear in which he wrote much of the book. Though a life-long socialisthe despised the totalitarian and despotic nature of communism, fascismand Nazism.He added to the lexicon: Big Brother, thoughtcrime, newspeak,doublethink, Room 101, as well as the painted slogans: WAR IS PEACE,FREEDOM IS SLAVERY and IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.In “Nineteen Eighty-four” the warring nations kept changing enemies,sort of like today.If you don’t think freedom is slavery, consider the “Life of Julia“ —the Obama campaign video that showed a woman relying on governmenthandouts from cradle to retirement. Julia, by the way, was thegirlfriend of Winston Smith, the main character in “NineteenEighty-four.”Ignorance is definitely strength, not for us but for politicians whothe ignorant keep electing.As for newspeak and doublethink, consider the language of the Obamaand Trump and Biden administrations. Obama said we were not fighting awar against terrorists but trying to prevent man-caused disasters. HisDefense Department (They don’t call it the War Department anymore.)sent out a memo saying: “this administration prefers to avoid usingthe term ‘Long War’ or ‘Global War on Terror’ [GWOT.] Please use‘Overseas Contingency Operation.’” And a man standing on a table,firing a gun, shouting Allahu Akbar is merely workplace violence.Trump was going to attack Iran for downing our drone, then the calledit off. He was going to have ICE round-up immigrants who had beenordered deported, then he delayed it. He was going to impose tariffs,then he did not. During the election campaign he took 141 policypositions on 23 issues over the course of 510 days. He changed stanceson immigration, ObamaCare, entitlement programs, gay rights, theMiddle East and so much more.Biden’s bureaucrats’ budget language refers to “birthing people,” not mothers.Not to be outdone, the quacks at the Nevada Legislature actuallypassed AB287, which declares that on public documents the term motheris to be replaced with “person giving birth” and father with “otherparent.” The governor signed it and there was no news coverage of theevent.The Federal Reserve a year ago put out a memo instructing staff to usebias-free language. The memo lists terms like “Founding Fathers” and“manmade” as well as the pronouns he and she as offensive.Then there was the news media blackout of all the Hunter Bidenmonetary shakedowns, obscene photos and racial slurs — never mind thesocial media banning of a former president and many others.Trump was called a xenophobe for suggesting the COVID-19 virus camefrom a Wuhan lab, but now that is widely accepted as possible.Orwell wrote: “‘Who controls the past,’ ran the Party slogan,‘controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.’”Recently a law professor suggested editing from classroom teachingsthe details of the Dred Scott case in which the Supreme Court ruled aBlack man could not file suit in court because he was not a citizen.The prof wants to omit language “so gratuitously insulting anddemeaning.” He said assigning the case forces students “to relive thehumiliation of [Chief Justice Roger] Taney’s language as evidence ofhis doctrine of white supremacy.”How can there be any thoughtcrime if we are not allowed to use certainwords or study history? People aren’t in the country illegally, theyare merely undocumented. And this too changes over time. Once the wordnegro was the preferred and the politically correct term, but now itis a slur.“Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the rangeof thought?” Orwell wrote in “Nineteen Eighty-four.” “In the end weshall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be nowords in which to express it.”Today’s cancel culture is Big Brother incarnate.Statues are being torn down. Books are banned. Military bases arerenamed. Social media posts are censored. Speech is deemed the same asviolence. Silence is also violence. But violence is free speech. Anythought outside the strictly proscribed is a crime. Thoughtcrimeliterally.The editorial page editor of The New York Times was ousted afterfellow staffers demanded his scalp for having the audacity to publishan op-ed by a U.S. senator calling for sending troops to quellrioting. (It now has a lengthy editors’ note atop it online disavowingmuch of the op-ed’s content.) The editor of the Philadelphia Inquirerwas forced to resign for daring to publish an opinion piece under theheadline “Buildings Matter, Too.”When President Trump tweeted, “When the looting starts, the shootingstarts …” Twitter hid it behind a warning label because it “glorifiesviolence.”Movies and television shows are being canceled lest they offend thesnowflakes. Classic children’s books are being ripped from the libraryshelves for being insensitive.Bowing to racial sensitivity, the Associated Press changed itsstylebook to call for the capitalization of the “b” in the term Blackwhen referring to people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context. Itwas reasoned that lowercase black is a color, not a person. But the APstill uses a lowercase “w” for white, whether a color or a person.Affirmative action run amok?Back in 1975, David Goodman wrote in The Futurist magazine that 100 of137 Orwell predictions in “Nineteen Eighty-four” had come true. Withthe advance of computer surveillance and drones, how many more havecome true?In 1983, while working as the city editor of the Shreveport Journal, Ipenned a soft feature tied to the 35th anniversary of the originalwriting of Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”I observed in that piece that Orwell’s book was about a totalitariandystopia in which BIG BROTHER WAS WATCHING YOU, suggesting this waslike the infrared camera equipped drones or huge network ofcybersnooping computers, long before the NSA revelations.“George Orwell respected language and railed against its abuse,” Iwrote in 1983. “He was particularly offended by the propaganda — someof which he helped to write for the BBC in World War II. He sawfirsthand the way the press was tricked and subverted for politicalpurposes in the Spanish Civil War. Battles that never happened. Heroeswho became traitors.”In another piece posted here in 2013, I asked whether Orwell was asatirist or a prophet.Walter Cronkite in a foreword to the 1983 paperback edition of“Nineteen Eighty-Four,” claimed the book has failed as prophecy onlybecause it has served so well as a warning — a warning againstmanipulation and power grabbing and the loss of privacy in the name ofstate security.And Cronkite couldn’t resist adding: “1984 may not arrive on time, butthere’s always 1985.”Orwell himself called his book a satire and took pains to correctthose who saw it merely as a denunciation of socialism.In a letter written shortly after the publication of the book, Orwellwrote, “My novel ‘Nineteen Eighty-four’ is not intended as an attackon socialism, or on the British Labour party, but as a show-up of theperversions to which a centralized economy is liable, and which havealready been partly realized in Communism and fascism.“I do not believe that the kind of society I describe will arrive, butI believe (allowing, of course, for the fact that the book is asatire) that something resembling it could arrive. I believe also thattotalitarian ideas have taken root in the minds of intellectualseverywhere, and I have tried to draw these ideas out to their logicalconsequences. The scene of the book is laid in Britain in order toemphasize that the English speaking races are not innately better thananyone else and that totalitarianism, if not fought against, couldtriumph anywhere.”A Newsweek article in 2018 asked the question: “Is Trump nudgingAmerica toward corrupt authoritarianism?” Isn’t corruptauthoritarianism redundant?Back in 2008, when the Las Vegas Review-Journal launched its bloggingsection online, I engaged in a bit of self-indulgent navel gazing in acolumn trying to explain why. I leaned on Orwell like a crutch.I explained that I and other newspaper scriveners were joining thelowing herds browsing the ether — otherwise known as bloggers, thosefree-range creatures who mostly chew up the intellectual property ofothers and spit out their cuds online.In an effort to find a rationale for this otherwise irrationalexercise I grabbed Orwell’s “Why I Write“ essay from 1946, in which helists various reasons for writing.First is sheer egoism: ”Desire to seem clever, to be talked about, tobe remembered after death, to get your own back on the grown-ups whosnubbed you in childhood, etc., etc.,” Orwell explains. “It is humbugto pretend this is not a motive, and a strong one. Writers share thischaracteristic with scientists, artists, politicians, lawyers,soldiers, successful businessmen — in short, with the whole top crustof humanity. … Serious writers, I should say, are on the whole morevain and self-centered than journalists, though less interested inmoney.”I think that was both a salute and a sully to the profession of journalism.The second rationale, according to Orwell, is aesthetic enthusiasm:”Perception of beauty in the external world, or, on the other hand, inwords and their right arrangement. Pleasure in the impact of one soundon another, in the firmness of good prose or the rhythm of a goodstory. …” Orwell explains. “Above the level of a railway guide, nobook is quite free from aesthetic considerations.”Third is historical impulse: ”Desire to see things as they are, tofind out true facts and store them up for the use of posterity.”Finally, and probably most importantly, political purpose: ”Using theword ‘political’ in the widest possible sense. Desire to push theworld in a certain direction, to alter other peoples’ idea of the kindof society that they should strive after. Once again, no book isgenuinely free from political bias. The opinion that art should havenothing to do with politics is itself a political attitude.”Orwell wrote this shortly after he penned “Animal Farm,” but two yearsbefore “Nineteen Eighty-four.” He said “Animal Farm” was his firstconscious effort “to fuse political purpose and artistic purpose intoone whole.”Orwell wrote against totalitarianism and for democratic socialism.Ayn Rand wrote for free-market capitalism.Robert A. Heinlein wrote for libertarianism.Others espouse various “isms” and objective journalism attempts toeschew them, not always successfully.So, what moves one to write?As our master Orwell said, “All writers are vain, selfish, and lazy,and at the very bottom of their motives there lies a mystery.”Everybody loves to unravel a good mystery, right?Happy birthday, Eric Blair.* * * * *Thomas Mitchell is a former newspaper editor who now writesconservative/libertarian columns for weekly papers in Nevada. You mayemail Mitchell at thomasmnv@yahoo.com . He blogs at