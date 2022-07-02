A place where dying is not allowed

By José Azel

When I first learned of Svalbard’s unusual laws, one of which is that

no one is allowed to die there, my wife and I made plans to visit and

learn. Unfortunately, the COVD-19 pandemic put those plans on hold. We

finally made it to Svalbard in June of 2022.

Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago in the Artic Ocean midway between

continental Norway and the North Pole. Svalbard is the northernmost

year-round settlement in the world and its capital, Longyearbyen, is

home to 2,400 people from over fifty countries. Having visited

southernmost Antarctica in 2019, it made perfect sense to us to make

northernmost Svalbard our next travel destination.

Svalbard has been part of the Kingdom of Norway since 1925. However,

administratively it is not part of any Norwegian county. It is an

unincorporated area administered by a governor appointed by the

Norwegian government and subject to the special jurisdiction of the

Svalbard Treaty (1920), and the Svalbard Act (1925). These treaties

established Svalbard as a free zone and demilitarized economic zone.

Svalbard’s permafrost and year-round low temperatures made it ideal

for the installation of the Global Seed Vault which stores nearly a

million seeds from across the globe as a reserve in case of a global

catastrophe. The warmest temperature ever recorded in Longyearbyen was

70.3 F and the coldest -51.3 F. Winter brings three to four months of

night, and temperatures often dip below that breathtaking point where

Fahrenheit equals Celsius at minus 40 degrees.

Longyearbyen’s multi-ethnicity is due to the fact that it is an open

border society where citizens of any country are welcomed to settle in

Svalbard without a visa as long as they have a job and a place to

live. The Svalbard Treaty includes a unique nondiscrimination clause

requiring that no distinction be made between Norwegians and

foreigners.

The treaty also requires that Svalbard must not tax its residents more

than the minimum needed for government operations. Currently this is

an eight percent income tax— well below Norway’s nearly forty percent

tax. In Svalbard’s unique version of gun control, anyone who leaves

the city limits must carry a rifle for protection. This is because

Longyearbyen’s human population of 2,400 is complimented by a

population of some 3,000 polar bears.

Most interestingly, in the 1950s, when scientists exhumed corpses of

those who died in the 1918 flu pandemic, it was discovered that the

bodies had been preserved by Svalbard’s permafrost and had not

decomposed. Scientists were then able to retrieve live samples of the

deadly virus from the preserved bodies. Since then, dying in

Longyearbyen has not been allowed given that there are no options for

burial. Residents close to death are flown to the Norwegian mainland

to live out the remainder of their days.

Not only is dying not allowed, but neither is giving birth. Pregnant

women within a few weeks of their due date must travel to the mainland

to give birth.

But this is not a travel column, and Svalbard is certainly one of the

world’s most inhospitably environments. I bring Svalbard up because

there is much we can learn from this audacious society. A key

political proposition for us in the United States today revolves

around the questions of: In what numbers, and on what political and

cultural terms should peoples from other countries be allowed to come

to the United States?

In Svalbard, societal membership is based on residence and consent,

and not on birth or descent.

Faced with the extreme difficulties of this environment residents from

over fifty different countries must embrace new views over their old,

calcified prejudices.

For 100 days each year Svalbard’s residents are plunged into a

darkness they call their polar night. Living in Svalbard must be like

E. L. Doctorow’s description of writing “… it is like driving in the

night in the fog. You can only see as far as your headlights, but you

can make the whole trip that way.”

To live in a place like Svalbard one must detach past from present and

welcome the discomfort of doubt over the comfort of conviction. This

should be our intellectual aspiration on immigration.

* * * * *

José Azel left Cuba in 1961 as a 13 year-old political exile in what

has been dubbed Operation Pedro Pan — the largest unaccompanied child

refugee movement in the history of the Western Hemisphere. He is

currently dedicated to the in-depth analyses of Cuba’s economic,

social and political state, with a keen interest in post-Castro-Cuba

strategies.