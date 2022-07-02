4th of July — Independence Day

The Fourth of July — also known as Independence Day or July 4th — has

been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the

tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th

century and the American Revolution. On July 2nd, 1776, the

Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days

later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of

Independence, a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson. From

1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of

American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks,

parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues.

The Fourth of July 2022 is on Monday, July 4, 2022.

History of Independence Day

When the initial battles in the Revolutionary War broke out in April

1775, few colonists desired complete independence from Great Britain,

and those who did were considered radical.

By the middle of the following year, however, many more colonists had

come to favor independence, thanks to growing hostility against

Britain and the spread of revolutionary sentiments such as those

expressed in the bestselling pamphlet “Common Sense,” published by

Thomas Paine in early 1776.

On June 7, when the Continental Congress met at the Pennsylvania State

House (later Independence Hall) in Philadelphia, the Virginia delegate

Richard Henry Lee introduced a motion calling for the colonies’

independence.

Amid heated debate, Congress postponed the vote on Lee’s resolution,

but appointed a five-man committee — including Thomas Jefferson of

Virginia, John Adams of Massachusetts, Roger Sherman of Connecticut,

Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Robert R. Livingston of New

York—to draft a formal statement justifying the break with Great

Britain.

Did you know John Adams believed that July 2nd was the correct date on

which to celebrate the birth of American independence, and would

reportedly turn down invitations to appear at July 4th events in

protest. Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826 — the

50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

On July 2nd, the Continental Congress voted in favor of Lee’s

resolution for independence in a near-unanimous vote (the New York

delegation abstained, but later voted affirmatively). On that day,

John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail that July 2 “will be celebrated,

by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival” and that

the celebration should include “Pomp and Parade… Games, Sports, Guns,

Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to

the other.”

On July 4th, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration

of Independence, which had been written largely by Jefferson. Though

the vote for actual independence took place on July 2nd, from then on

the 4th became the day that was celebrated as the birth of American

independence.

Early Fourth of July Celebrations and Traditions

In the pre-Revolutionary years, colonists had held annual celebrations

of the king’s birthday, which traditionally included the ringing of

bells, bonfires, processions and speechmaking. By contrast, during the

summer of 1776 some colonists celebrated the birth of independence by

holding mock funerals for King George III as a way of symbolizing the

end of the monarchy’s hold on America and the triumph of liberty.

Festivities including concerts, bonfires, parades and the firing of

cannons and muskets usually accompanied the first public readings of

the Declaration of Independence, beginning immediately after its

adoption. Philadelphia held the first annual commemoration of

independence on July 4, 1777, while Congress was still occupied with

the ongoing war.

George Washington issued double rations of rum to all his soldiers to

mark the anniversary of independence in 1778, and in 1781, several

months before the key American victory at the Battle of Yorktown,

Massachusetts became the first state to make July 4th an official

state holiday.

After the Revolutionary War, Americans continued to commemorate

Independence Day every year, in celebrations that allowed the new

nation’s emerging political leaders to address citizens and create a

feeling of unity. By the last decade of the 18th century, the two

major political parties — the Federalist Party and

Democratic-Republicans — that had arisen began holding separate Fourth

of July celebrations in many large cities.

Fourth of July Fireworks

The first fireworks were used as early as 200 BC. The tradition of

setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July began in Philadelphia on

July 4, 1777, during the first organized celebration of Independence

Day. Ship’s cannon fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies.

The Pennsylvania Evening Post reported: “at night there was a grand

exhibition of fireworks (which began and concluded with thirteen

rockets) on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated.”

That same night, the Sons of Liberty set off fireworks over Boston

Common.

Fourth of July becomes a Federal Holiday

The tradition of patriotic celebration became even more widespread

after the War of 1812, in which the United States again faced Great

Britain. In 1870, the U.S. Congress made July 4th a federal holiday;

in 1941, the provision was expanded to grant a paid holiday to all

federal employees.

Over the years, the political importance of the holiday would decline,

but Independence Day remained an important national holiday and a

symbol of patriotism.

Falling in mid-summer, the Fourth of July has since the late 19th

century become a major focus of leisure activities and a common

occasion for family get-togethers, often involving fireworks and

outdoor barbecues. The most common symbol of the holiday is the

American flag, and a common musical accompaniment is “The

Star-Spangled Banner,” the national anthem of the United States.