“Join the Picnic at Stallone’s Italian Eatery” By Sandy Zimmerman Entertainment Editor

Stallone’s is a fun place to eat, just sit at one of the picnic tables and you will meet people, as tables are set ready for four people.

I chose the starter, more than just a starter appetizer, Chef Louie’s house-made Meatballs are a whole meal!

I chose Chef Louie’s Meatballs because each Meatball is prepared with veal, beef, and pork, imagine all of these flavors in a Meatball! The TWO large meatballs fill the plate, and they are covered in Pomodoro Sauce. What a feast! (Pomodoro means “tomato” in Italian). What a meal! The price is reasonable-$9.99.

Stallone’s Chopped Mixed Greens Salad is filled with Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Kalamata olives and Roma Tomatoes. Small-$6.99 and large $12.99.

I enjoyed the casual Italian atmosphere and friendly service. They have a choice of 8 appetizers, 4 salads, as well as 12 different pies/ Stromboli’s/ and Calzone’s. Hero’s are super Hero’s as they say, “Why be a sub when you can be a Super Hero?” Heroes are $14.99.

Of course Stallone’s offers 7 Pasta and House Favorites

all served with those delicious garlic knots.

Stallone’s Fra Diavolo includes shrimp/squid sauteed

in a “spicy” red sauce for those who want a bit of “Zing”

to their food! There’s Baked Penne Rigate with

3 blended cheeses. Rigatoni with choice of sauces,

and you can add chicken or shrimp.

Don’t forget the desserts made fresh in house! You choose from Cannoli, NY Cheesecake, Tiramisu, Zeppoles, and Fried Onions. I ate the Tiramisu, every bite was so luscious! Stallone’s is easy to find, near the South Point Hotel, on 467 E. Silverado Ranch, Suite #125, in the shopping center. www.StallonesLV.com

