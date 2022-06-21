RUM RUNNERS BAND-&-MILLERS TAVERN-GREAT COMBINATION-BY SANDY ZIMMERMAN ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

RUM RUNNERS BAND

REVIEW: I was invited to see the Rum Runners Band, heard about them but this was my first time experiencing them at Millers Tavern with a lake view and dancing on the patio. Classic rock, Motown, Rk’n Blues, it’s a great any way you mix it the music stands out from all of the rest! You move to the beat of the music at your table, or even better dance because the music makes you want to dance. The quartet appears all around Las Vegas and is known as Las Vegas’ most wanted.

Whatever the setting, their music explodes with rhythm. You can tell that all members of the band have had long time experience which is always evident. The whole room seemed to light up with happy guests. I felt like dancing but was running the camera for my television program.

With a library of more than three hundred carefully arranged and tightly rehearsed songs, any given night includes selections by bands as diverse as The Allman Brothers (Whipping Post), The Knack (My Sharona), Chicago (25 or 6 to 4), Soul Survivors (Expressway to Your Heart), Santana (Black Magic Woman), and Blue Oyster Cult (Godzilla).

See reverse for recent set lists. RumRunners have played some of the most popular bars and casinos in Las Vegas, including The Sand Dollar Lounge, Tiki di Amore, East Side Cannery Casino, and El Cortez Casino and venues in Lake Havasu, AZ and Searchlight, NV. They were inducted into the Las Vegas Blues Hall of Fame by Rita King (B.B.’s daughter) in 2019. Hailing from Chicago, New York and Indiana, RumRunners joined forces in Las Vegas and haven’t looked back. Incredible vocals and harmonies, scorching guitar, and a solid rhythm section guarantee a great time. Your RumRunners are: Wayne Ivey: Lead Vocals/Guitar; Tony Grassano: Lead Guitar; Tom Rice: Bass Guitar/Vocals; Scott Hirtenstein: Drums/Vocal;

You know the RumRunners are on stage before they play with 1920’s style fedoras, suits & ties and two[1]tone shoes (like bootlegging “rum runners”). Your RumRunners are experienced, professional and will keep your audience very entertained.

MILLERS TAVERN

SANDY’S CHOICE-CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD WRAP

What could be more fun than a restaurant with great entertainment, patio dancing, and a view of a lake? It’s Millers Tavern with both inside and outside restaurants. They call their meals American traditional but it is much more with their own special recipes!

With two pages of Lunch, Appetizers, Salads, and dinner selections there’s quite a choice and if you are really hungry, they serve big portions. I like the way Millers gives you choices of mild, hot, BBQ, or Millers honey jalapeno Cilantro sauce on their chicken wings and different other choices for each meal.

There’s Philly Cheese-steak with seasoned Philly beef, bell peppers, onions and melted Provolone cheese. That sounds scrumptious!

I chose the grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap packed with fresh Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing, wrapped in a warm 13.5 inch flour Tortilla. One bite and you taste so many different flavors! It was a Chicken Caesar Wrap like no other!

Of course they offer Millers Burger but you can choose chicken, turkey and plant-based patties.

There are so many surprises at Millers, Appetizer prices from only $6-10; Salads from $7-16; Dinners from $13-20; Lunches from $8-15;

, SEVEN different taste tempting salads.

MILLERS TAVERN, American traditional Bar and Restaurant, at Palm Valley Golf Course in Sun City Summerlin, just take North Durango to Del Web.

RUM RUNNERS BAND: See the website for their schedule. Book them for your venue or next event: Contact Wayne (call 505-980-8121, email rumrunners2017@outlook.com) for available dates and a current song list. And visit/follow “RumRunners” on Facebook.