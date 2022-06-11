“Piano Man” is Moving to the V Theater at Planet Hollywood”REVIEW- By Sandy Zimmerman

REVIEW: I was invited to see the “Piano Man” show (Mosaic Theater) before they moved to the V Theater at Planet Hollywood. After seeing their performance with a large, tiered stage, they created perfect blocking and lighting for each of the large cast to match the new stage. It was as beautiful as ever, and so amazing to see how creative they were with the change!

This play won so many awards, among them “BEST STAGE SHOW IN LAS VEGAS”, just that award tells you the quality and excellence of the production. My review mentioned the star Kyle Martin, who sings, dances, wears crazy hats, plays the piano, and is active from the moment he begins throughout the show and also prepares musical arrangements.

Kyle Martin, the entire cast- the dancers and the band, bring an early luxe Las Vegas-style stage show for your enjoyment. This play showcases 17 songs, yes, 17 of the great hit songs of Billie Joel and Elton John.

“Piano Man” is produced in segments, a fiery red lighted segment with one of the sensuous dancers, a ballet-style dancer, band solos, and Kyle Martin either singing, dancing, playing the piano, or doing something in each of them!

I recommend “Piano Man” to couples, families, and for everyone who wants to be entertained, this is the stage show to see!

By Sandy Zimmerman