“Piano Man” is Moving to the V Theater at Planet Hollywood” By Sandy Zimmerman

I was invited to review, attend the “Piano Man” show (Mosaic Theater) before they moved to the V Theater at

Planet Hollywood. After seeing their performance with a large, tiered stage, they created perfect blocking and lighting for each of the large cast to match the new stage. It was as beautiful as ever, and so amazing to see how creative they were with the change!

This play won so many awards, among them “BEST STAGE SHOW IN LAS VEGAS”, just that award tells you the quality and excellence of the production. My review mentioned the star Kyle Martin, who sings, dances, wears crazy hats, plays the piano, and is active from the moment he begins throughout the show and also prepares musical arrangements.

Kyle Martin, the entire cast- the dancers and the band, bring an early luxe Las Vegas-style stage show for your enjoyment.

This play showcases 17 song’s, yes, 17 of the great hit songs of Billie Joel and Elton John.

“Piano Man” is produced in segments, a fiery red lighted segment with one of the sensuous

dancers, a ballet-style dancer, band solos, and Kyle Martin either singing, dancing,

playing the piano, or doing something in each of them!

I recommend “Piano Man” to couples, families, and for everyone who wants to be entertained,

this is the stage show to see!

Known throughout the years from back in Las Vegas’ “golden era”, Maestro Johnny Stuart, Producer/Director/Creator of World Famous “Legends in Concert” as well as many other live shows appearing now in Las Vegas. Stuart’s multiple choices of the shows he produces are varied in themes.

Not satisfied with only one show at a time, Stuart’s major production companies focus on multiple productions. Stuart is a man who has a lot to say with his shows, and he has the ability to design some of the most dazzling new shows reminiscent of earlier times.

He has several new shows here now and more will also be coming to Las Vegas! These are DON’T MISS shows that stand-out from all the rest. Stuart is one of the few persons who can run the gamut from concept to creation of a new show.

When the show is a Johnny Stuart production, YOU KNOW IT IS GOOD!

