“JOHNNY STUART, A Creative Man Who Stands Out in Las Vegas and the World” By Sandy Zimmerman

“The Amazing Johnny Stuart!

By Sandy Zimmerman

The Man who Creates/Produces/and Directs all type of live shows: JOHNNY STUART is like an artist, taking an idea and building all of the pieces needed, from every angle- the talent, lighting, staging, script, special effects, blocking, adding the latest innovations and ideas. Stuart knows how to produce today’s modern production show, whether the theme is past or present he has always been ready! His unique abilities are needed to bring Las Vegas back to it’s past glories.

With hit after hit, Johnny Stuart’s success is obvious and known. Just a few of his shows appear her, there are too many to mention. See the wide venues he has covered, here in Las Vegas, the US and around the world.

Stuart is the originator of “Legends in Concert”, the first stage show to feature males performing female impressions. This jewel within an attractive staging and production is celebrating 50 years in Las Vegas. What an achievement, 50 years, very few can say that! The celebration is soon.

Known throughout the years from back in Las Vegas’ “golden era”, Maestro Johnny Stuart, Producer/Director/Creator of World Famous “Legends in Concert” as well as many other live shows appearing now in Las Vegas. Stuart’s multiple choices of the shows he produces are varied in themes.

Not satisfied with only one show at a time, Stuart’s major production companies focus on multiple productions. Stuart is a man who has a lot to say with his shows, and he has the ability to design some of the most dazzling new shows reminiscent of earlier times.

He has several new shows here now and more will also be coming to Las Vegas! These are DON’T MISS shows that stand-out from all the rest. Stuart is one of the few persons who can run the gamut from concept to creation of a new show.

When the show is a Johnny Stuart production, YOU KNOW IT IS GOOD!

Currently, Johnny is featuring several shows:

LEGENDS IN CONCERT, BLUES BROTHERS REVIVAL,

OVATION THE SHOW, DICK CLARK’S AMERICAN BANDSTAND LIVE,

RIPLEY’S BELIEVE IT OR NOT, WORLD PRO FIGHTING,

GRAND CANYON SHOWS, SHOW BUS OF THE STARS,

DOCUMENTARY, “HEART OF THE KING”, LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, HOLOGRAM, “V” The ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW,

STEVE WYRICK – DAREDEVIL★MAGICIAN,

TRIBUTE ROYALTY – KINGS & QUEENS OF MUSIC, Franco Fontana’s OBA OBA, CUBA FANTASY, MJ EVOLUTION, VIVA LAS LUCHAS!, LEDENDARY ICONS,

MOTOWN EXTREME;

Watch for the openings of Johnny Stuart’s shows at the Mosaic Theater and other showrooms. JStuartProductions@icloud.com www.JohnnyStuartproductions.com

SANDY ZIMMERMAN’S LAS VEGAS TV: For 25 years, Sandy Zimmerman appeared on television, along with interviewing celebrities on the Academy Awards and other red carpets, at show openings, as well as producing travel specials around the world and documentaries for Bryce Canyon National Park, Zion Canyon, Grand Canyon North Rim, and a real Cattle Drive similar to the early westerns in Reno, Nevada.

Sandy was Director of Public Relations/ Director of Promotions/ and Director of Marketing for Las Vegas shows-“Flashdance Fever” (Marina Hotel), “Cotton Club on Parade” (Aladdin Hotel, now Planet Hollywood Hotel), Sherman Hemsley- star of the “Jeffersons”, Gallagher-comedian (Dunes Hotel), “Men of Paradise” (Vegas World Hotel, now The Strat), Rita Rudner- “Women of Comedy”, and many other Las Vegas shows.