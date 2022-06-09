“The JW Marriott Spa Aquae and Salon Offers Wonderful Experiences!” By Sandy Zimmerman

Escape from the usual, enter a world of pampering and

indulge yourself at JW Marriott’s exceptionally large

(44,000 square foot) Spa Aquae and Salon. They have

thought of everything you may want from your head to toe for men and women.

Their exciting new world-renowned Gentlemen’s Tonic Barbershop is not like other barbershops, some of the most ultra-luxurious treatments are available. With the feeling of being treated like a king for the day, you can choose The Mayfair Traditional Wet hot-towel shave. They combine the signature shave with additional steps including a combination of serums, masks, and moisturizer. It’s those extras that make it so special!

Try a new hair style or color. This visit can begin your health regimen providing instructions how to stay fit as they are experts with a full high-end line of men’s award-winning products imported from London called the Core Collection. There are other services you can also choose.

One of the new treatments available at Spa Aquae is the HydraFacial. Using a patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate, the HydraFacial then uses super serums made with nourishing ingredients that create an instantly gratifying glow delivering immediate, noticeable results that requires no social downtime! This new 25-minute treatment is $150 and will have skin plump, primed, and ready to go.

Gentlemen’s Tonic offers high-end hair and skin retail items as well as upscale Barber Shop experiences for luxury travelers in world-wide locations.

This is a cutting-edge wellness center that caters to couples and individuals alike all in the name of healing. The first floor features a renovated Salon, and Men’s and Women’s locker rooms, refreshed indoor water features, enhanced sauna and steam rooms, plus a new, elevated Fitness Center with free weights, state-of-the art machines, and cardio equipment, including Peloton cycles. Also located on the first level, the popular hydrotherapy pool (opening in May) with access from both locker rooms. The second floor welcomes guests for the ultimate in renewal with a revamped Relaxation Room, more than 20 refreshed treatment rooms, including

Barbershop Hours: 10:00 AM – 5:00 pm Thursday – Sunday;

Fitness Center: 9 AM – 5 PM Daily; Spa & Salon: 9 AM – 5 PM Daily;

To make an appoint at Spa Aquae or Gentlemen’s Tonic, please call 702.869.7807 or visit SpaAquaeLV.com

The JW Marriott is located at JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas 89145.

We discussed the men first because of Father’s Day but they didn’t forget the ladies!

Sandy Zimmerman’s Streaming Interview with Joni Torres, Spa Sales and Operations Manager for Spa Aquae at JW Marriott Las Vegas