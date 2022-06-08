A recent trip to The Strip refreshed my memory to what no longer exits

By Perly Viasmensky

How things have changed…

Talking to a friend last Friday, I mentioned that it has been 20 years since I visited the Las Vegas Strip.

With nothing else to do, I thought maybe I should take a look and visit one of the hotels. I have read that the MGM has purchased the Cosmopolitan, so I thought if the MGM has always been a good house, I should check out the Cosmopolitan.

To the Cosmopolitan I drove. Honestly, I wasn’t ready for the big shock.

I walked around the casino still thinking if I should check my luck at one of the tables. I stood by one table, still undecided if I should sit down or not, when I heard a young man, the only player at the table, tell the dealer the most grotesque and obscene statement, one not even appropriate for a prostitute. I was shocked when I heard him saying: “Sit on my face so I can lick your p***y.”

To my biggest surprise, I noticed that the pit manager was standing and laughing, right behind the dealer, as if what the man said was some kind of a joke.

I could not believe my eyes and thought — whatever happened to our city, our casinos and the personnel working at our casinos? During the good ol’ past times of our casinos, that manager would have stepped out and told the customer: “You don’t talk that way to our dealers, much less to a lady.”

It didn’t matter if the customer was playing a $25 hand or $100, the dealers were always respected by the house.

I looked at that manager and thought to myself “What else can we expect?” His jacket looked like he had been sleeping with his suit on for a month or maybe he washes it himself and forgot to iron it after coming out of the dryer.

I continue walking from table to table, honestly having forgotten about “MY LUCK.” By the time I concentrated on what I was looking at, everything looked as if though I were in the twilight zone, and everything passed in front of me like an old movie. I remember the dealers of times past, the ones that looked like they came out of a fashion magazine — white starched shirts, clean shoes, manicured hands, impeccable!

What I saw at the Cosmopolitan was deplorable. Pants? Dikies. Shirts? Wrinkled. Shoes? Dirty. Attitude? Unfriendly, or maybe afraid of those supposed managers. There were no happy faces among dealers, they actually looked and acted like zombies.

I used to visit casinos frequently — The Sahara, Riviera, the old Thunderbird, Marina, Aladdin, Caesars Palace, The Dunes, The Sands, you name it, even the downtown Golden Nugget; everything was high class.

There is no wonder that the old-timers of Las Vegas don’t visit the Strip any more. There is one thing we need to accept, since the corporations started taking over Las Vegas: everything has changed.

There might be another 20 years for me to set foot in another Las Vegas Strip casino.

Threatening intimidation apparently is not a crime

So many things have changed in Las Vegas that are totally unbelievable. The economy is down the drain and still young women in Las Vegas cannot work to support themselves.

Apparently, nobody cares about the dangerous situation we are all living in with the homeless population, of which the majority of them are from out of town.

A friend of mine works Uber delivering food to help herself make ends meet. Last Friday night she was about to pick up a delivery on Sunset and Eastern when a homeless man approached her driver’s window with a bat raised toward her. Her first reaction was to drive away and call the police.

METRO officers responded and encountered the man saying: “Drop the bat, drop the bat.”

When talking to my friend the officers said: “He is homeless” (as if being homeless is an excuse to harass or harm others); “there is nothing else we can do, because he did not commit a crime.”

True, very true, the man did not commit a crime, but he was about to commit a crime. What do they need to wait for? For the man to hit her on the head with the bat, steal her car, and later have 25 police cars pulled up around the dead woman?

When officers walk into a situation like this, they scream and yell “Drop the gun” or like in this case, “drop the bat,” because they fear for their life and safety, but nobody else can fear for their life.

In this particular case the man, as luck would have it, did not commit a crime, but eventually he will commit a crime. MARK MY WORDS!

In cases like this when the man does commit a crime, he can be arrested and appear in court the following morning for the good judge to let him go on OR.

