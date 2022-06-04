“Soulbelly Celebrates their 1 Year Anniversary” By Sandy Zimmerman

I was invited to the celebration of the Soulbelly BBQ Restaurant’s “One Year Party” in the Art’s District and tasted a banquet of several different foods! They had cuts of brisket, pork belly, pulled pork, pork spareribs, pork and cheddar hot link, Chipotle cider glazed drumsticks, and more. Each carefully cooked, the brisket so tender and juicy, the pork belly a delicious substitute for a steak!

I enjoyed the whole experience, tasting the different foods and especially the country band, a little different Tasting different cuts of meat was exciting with all their clever food creations, all different ways of preparation and especially the interesting combinations they serve!

Depending on your appetite, whether you want a sandwich or entire meal the Soulbelly is ready.

You will need time to look at their menu, soo many choices! Try “meat by the pound”- brisket, pork belly, pulled pork, turkey breast, pork spareribs rack, or pastrami tri-tip. Or as they say, “Meat by the Each”- Pork and cheddar hot link and Chipotle cider glazed drumsticks, a different way to eat drumsticks.

Then there’s BBQ Combos- 1 meat and 1 side, 2 meat and 2 sides, 3 meats and 2 sides.

Choose from 5 different sandwiches, or salad with or without pork belly.

Everyone should find something they like, and don’t forget the desserts- banana pudding, “Wawa’s Ooey Gooey Cake”, Key Lime Pie Slice, and “Everything Good” Cookies.

WOW, what a selection of foods! Their cocktails are special- Jiggle Juice, Sass-erac, Big A Margarita, Tamarind Whiskey Sour, The Bird & The Bee, Mezcal Negroni, and beer on tap and in the can and bottle, as well as sparkling, white and red wines, house Sangria, as well as custom cocktails.

So many choices I have the answer, just try something new each time you visit.

They call their restaurant “The Home of Jiggly Meat”. The SOULBELLY BBQ RESTAURANT is located at 1327 S. Main Street, in the Arts District. For information, call 702-483-4404. www.soulbellybbq.com

There’s a description of Soulbelly on the internet: Located on Main St in Las Vegas’ booming 18b arts district, Soulbelly touts killer creative regional BBQ from the mind of their chef, with a strong emphasis on central Texas. Additionally offering deliciously simple cocktails, hyper-local beer, and live entertainment in a bustling venue.

