“Sin City Seafood Restaurant wants you to say WOW!” By Sandy Zimmerman

I was invited to review the Sin City Seafood Restaurant’s exciting grand opening and the restaurant was packed. The only problem with their restaurant’s menu, it offers so much, you don’t know what to order! These are gourmet selections of the best

You will notice Executive Chef Deontray Jeffries created many of their original dishes as he explained, “The recipes came to me from the top of my head. We have a mix of flavors from Southern, Asian, New Orleans, Louisiana and French.

Each of our specials are different.

You don’t usually see Blacken Catfish, Blacken shrimp, or Blacken Salmon Sandwiches served on Garlic Texas Toast, that’s the big bread, AND crack mustard aioli which adds Zing to the fish.

When I looked at the menu, it was surprising, such a great selection! You want to try a little of each delicious recipe and if you are a couple, family, friends, that is the way to taste a little of each!

How many ways can you cook fish? Executive Chef Jeffries says, “We will cook it your way!”

I chose the Blackened Salmon dinner, 8 ounces of delicious salmon served with seasoned rice and Cajun Cream Sauce. Just think of all of the different taste combinations every time you take a bite! Salmon has its own special taste, a memorable taste. The Master Chef’s own Cajun Cream Sauce takes the finest spices, + a Las Vegas Vibe. Yes, especially with a Las Vegas Vibe you would find nowhere else.

These are the type of fish you would find in a gourmet seafood restaurant and their sauces have unbelievable flavors! Try any of these with the sauce you prefer or try a different way each time you come in.



This is a casual-style restaurant you can really relax and enjoy, take photos by their new red carpet, try one of their original cocktails, this is the place for a luxury meal at a great price.

As they describe their restaurant, “Much more than a restaurant, Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge experience is an extravaganza! A fusion of flavor and vibe that you can only experience in the most exciting city in the world, Las Vegas. Oh, yeah, amazing seafood combined with top notch entertainment amid the backdrop of downtown Las Vegas. The owners have accomplished their mission of developing a formula that combines the blend of a culinary and entertainment remix that locals, tourists, VIP’s and celebrities absolutely love!

