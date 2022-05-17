JAMES BOND COMES TO VEGAS LIKE NEVER BEFORE BY SANDY ZIMMERMAN-ENTERTAINMENT/LIFESTYLES REPORTER

A celebrated voice presents pop music’s most iconic songs, featured in the James Bond Series of films. Tickets On Sale Now LAS VEGAS, April 22nd, 2022 — For Immediate Release — A new show “Bond, James Bond” debuts at The South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa on May 19th, 2022 at 7:30pm in the showroom. Starring Linda Suzanne, dancers Kylie Ann Price, Natalia Oliveira, Brooke Nicole Mcpheeters, and an all-star 5-person band lead by Musical Director,

Dave Richardson, this show dazzles it audience with iconic hit songs featured in the James Bond series from a rtists including: Adele, Sam Smith, Paul McCartney, Tina Turner, Chris Cornell and many more. ABOUT LINDA SUZANNE A Vegas resident since 2007, Linda Suzanne’s illustrious career includes opening for legendary acts including: Bill Medley, Terry Fator, Rosemary Clooney, Rose Marie, Margaret Whiting, Helen O’Connel, Jack Lemon, Tony Randall, Jose Feliciano and Dizzy Gillespie. Since relocating to Las Vegas, Linda Suzanne has produced several shows including: The Golden Years of Vegas, Flashback, Legends of Pop Divas, and her award winning production Linda’s “Rock’in Vegas Christmas” was voted the best show of 2019 by Vegas Magazine.

ABOUT DAVE RICHARDSON (MD) Musical director, keyboardist, arranger, and session player, Dave Richardson’s career has included performance with greats including David Foster, Kenny Loggins, Chaka Khan and Donna Summer. Dave’s recording credits with Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns include Santa Fe Live, Let the Healing Begin, When the Curtain Goes Up, and The Answer.

ABOUT THE BAND The band includes acclaimed musicians: Jake Langley (guitar), John Wackerman (drums), Derek Jones (bass), and Mike Gonzalez (keyboards). TICKET INFORMATION Tickets are available throughout the showroom for $35. To purchase tickets online visit: https://am.ticketmaster.com/southpoint/buy?filterType=129 Tickets also available at the South Point Box Office