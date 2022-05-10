“REVIEW: Frank Marino’s Star-Studded Red-Carpet Brunch” By Sandy Zimmerman

I really enjoyed Frank Marino’s Red-Carpet Brunch, a show packed with celebrity impressionists, comedy, singing, dancing, and a gourmet brunch!!” All of this in a charming while comfortable, intimate lounge where almost every seat is like being in the front row.

What a show! THE BEST IS YET TO COME because Frank Marino is always perfect playing his long -time role as Joan Rivers.

The audience enjoyed some of the best interpretations of Cher, Tina, Taylor, Diana, Bette, and Liza. Yes, they saw all of these acts on stage and also coming direct to each table.

The thrill of hearing these famous songs as each superstar celebrity impressionist sings their hits! They perform with such accuracy you have the feeling of being there at each of the star’s openings.

Dubbed “Ms. Las Vegas” for his longtime starring role as Joan Rivers in the Las Vegas drag revue Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas, which played at The Linq (formerly known as Imperial Palace and The Quad) on the Las Vegas Strip until June 2018. In July 2021 Marino was called “the undisputed Queen of Las Vegas and the world’s most successful tribute artist” by Las Vegas Today Magazine.

Relax sipping your Magnificent Marino Martini (Grey Goose Vodka, dry Vermouth), the Aquaria Blue Tropic (with spiced rum, coconut rum), Belli Bellini (peach liqueur, prosecco), or any of their other original drinks. What an interesting mix of flavors in these drink combinations!

THE BRUNCH IS LIKE NO OTHER BRUNCH- choose from the Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes (whipped butter, warm maple syrup, Applewood smoked bacon or pork sausage), Continental Breakfast Basket (bear claw, cinnamon custard bun, butter croissant, cheese Danish or chocolate croissant), Classic Breakfast (Lyonnaise potatoes, bacon and sausage), Cinnamon Swirl Whole Grain Oatmeal (cinnamon syrup, fresh berries, toasted pecans), Mojito Fruit Bowl (seasonal fruit, fresh berries, toasted coconut, mint and lime syrup, granola crumble, banana bread), Avocado Toast (Pickled radish, carrot ribbons, crispy chickpeas, micro cilantro, crème fraiche, 7-grain bread, egg any style), Oven-Roasted Turkey Club (oven-roasted turkey, shaved ham, Campari tomatoes, Nueske’s bacon, herb aioli, Gruyere cheese, and more), Monte Cristo Sandwich (shaved ham, oven-roasted turkey, Gruyere cheese, egg-dipped brioche, sauce Mornay, French fries and fry sauce), or the Burger (8 ounce ANGUS beef patty, onion jam, Campari tomatoes, white cheddar, Nueske’s bacon, French fries and fry sauce.). Mimoas, Iced tea, or coffee included.

Walk the red carpet, pose for photos, at this star studded, immersive event in the newly named Frank Marino Cabaret Lounge inside the Westgate Hotel. There’s show only seating, preferred seating and all you can drink bottomless Mimosas, and the total ticket with VIP seating, entrée, and all you can drink bottomless Mimosas.

Frank Marino: I met international superstar Frank Marino years ago when he was beginning his climb to stardom, always a great impressionist and throughout the years became a star! Later in 2012, I saw Frank Marino in his hit “Divas Las Vegas” at the Linq Resort and Casino (Formally known as the Imperial Palace and the Quad.

Sandy Zimmerman was Director of Public Relations/ Director of Promotions/ and Director of Marketing for Las Vegas shows- “Flashdance Fever” (Marina Hotel), “Cotton Club on Parade” (Aladdin Hotel, now Planet Hollywood Hotel), Sherman Hemsley- star of the “Jeffersons”, Gallagher-comedian (Dunes Hotel), “Men of Paradise” (Vegas World Hotel, now The Strat), Rita Rudner- “Women of Comedy”, and many other Las Vegas shows.

After visiting China five times, Sandy wrote the book “China- the Ancient Dragon: A Travel Guide to China” with further research.

Sandy wrote and designed “Escape to an Adventure in Thailand Travel Guide.” She trekked through Chiang Mai, Thailand’s Northern Jungle and also rode an elephant in their safari.

Following visiting Australia’s penal colony in Tasmania, Sandy researched and wrote the story about the famous bushranger Ned Kelly, similar to our Billy the Kid.