With ample study data you can find anything you are looking for

Surprise, surprise! A recent study out the hallowed halls of UC Berkeley found a 70 percent increase in gun deaths and injuries in California communities after gun shows in nearby Nevada cities, but no increase in gun violence following gun shows in California.

If research shows it, it must prove something nefarious about the difference between gun laws in California and those in Nevada.

“Our study suggests that California’s strict regulations — on firearms, generally, and on gun shows, specifically — may be effective in preventing short-term increases in firearm deaths and injuries following gun shows,” a news account quotes the study’s lead author, Ellicott Matthay, as saying.

The news account detailed the findings, “Compared to the two weeks before the gun shows occurred, post-show firearm injury rates remained stable in regions near California gun shows. But post-show firearm injury rates increased from 0.67 per 100,000 people to 1.14 per 100,000 in regions near Nevada shows. This 70 percent increase translates to 30 more firearms deaths or injuries in California near the state line after 161 Nevada gun shows.”

There is no mention of whether or not anyone bothered to ask whether any of the guns used in said deaths and injuries had any link to any gun show anywhere. It was noted that the California areas “near” Nevada gun shows are largely rural. Presumably gun shows in California are in urban area surrounded by typical urban rates of violence less susceptible to spikes than rural areas — you know two gun incidents as opposed to one.

Nor was there any mention of whether there is a spike in gun violence during a new moon as opposed to a full moon or the frequency of sun spots.