Wishing everyone a blessed Thanksgiving

Before getting down to business, I want to thank the Good Lord for all the blessings He’s offered me during the year, for the power and strength He granted me to accept the things put in my life according to His wishes and desires, and to change many others. I deeply thank Him for understanding my faults and forgiving my sins.

Now, let’s get down to business. I always admired people with privileged photographic memories, but it also amazes me the lack of memory that some others have, to the point of being inclined to be cynical.

Two days ago I was reading an article by Max Greenwood with the Hill News, and I couldn’t believe that Hillary Clinton has such a fragile memory.

According to the article, Hillary Clinton said Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) has taken “accountability” for his actions in the face of recent sexual allegations against him, in contrast to GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore’s and President Trump’s responses. She said Moore and Trump have both failed to take responsibility for their own alleged impropriety.

This is the woman who wanted to be president of this great nation and her memory already failed her to the point that she can no longer remember the famous phrase, “I did not have sex with that woman.

Let’s remind her that such a “famous” infamous phrase was said by her own husband while he was the sitting president of the United States. Not only did her husband fail to take responsibility for his impropriety (note that I didn’t say “alleged”), he lied and insulted the intelligence of the American people, as if we don’t know that oral sex is sex regardless of the position.

Hillary Clinton blasts Trump and Moore for handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

There are many people hoping to impeach President Donald Trump, but we need to remember that the investigation of the Clinton/Lewinsky sex scandal led to charges of perjury and to the impeachment of President Clinton by the U.S. House of Representatives. Subsequently, the Senate acquitted Clinton on all impeachment charges of perjury and obstruction of justice during a 21-day trial.

Hillary Clinton asks herself, “How does Trump get things done between tweeting and golfing?” The question we have been asking ourselves for years is, “How did Bill Clinton get things done between fornicating and golfing?”

Hillary Clinton speaks up without considering that she has so much dirt on herself that she should be careful when and where and about what she raises her voice. She also said recently that Trump is still a puppet of Putin and that the FBI investigation into Trump/Russia should have come out before the election.

We also believe that the Obama/Clinton Uranium One investigation should have come out while Obama was still in the White House.

Listening to people speak about Donald Trump with so much disdain and hate is what makes us really understand the meaning of the word envy. Many people, including those Hollywood “celebrities” who were going to leave the country if Donald Trump won the election — and yet they are still here chewing their fingernails — have a feeling of envy for his popularity around the countries of the world.

Recently, on his trip to Beijing, China, Donald Trump and his wife Melania received the honor of attending an official dinner inside the Forbidden City, an honor not granted to any other U.S. President.

Many people have toured the Forbidden City; in fact, Barack Obama toured the city in 2009, but that was as far as he went.

China President Xi Jinping honored President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with an official dinner inside the historic palace, which was fully restored about 10 years ago. The palace housed Chinese emperors and their families for almost 500 years.

Donald Trump was the first foreign leader to have an official dinner in the palace since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949.

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.