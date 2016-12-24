Best wishes to all of you!

Christmas, as well as any other holiday, has become so commercialized that people think of the celebration as a time to go shopping, buying gifts and getting prepared to spend the next year paying for the bills they have accumulated in just a week or so of shopping.
Still, billions of people around the world celebrate Christmas commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. For me, Christmas is time for remembrance.
As I do every year at Christmas, I want to remember my friends, guests of the State of Nevada, the ones who will not have dinner with family, who will not receive a gift or a hug from a loved one.
I pray for a blessed day for Paul Recktenwald, Ron Mortensen, Oswaldo Lopez, Brian Lepley and Dagmar Diaz.
I have a very special thought for two women who not only deserve to be remembered at Christmas time, but all year around. Our managing editor Maramis Choufani, and Maria Urena. These two women have dedicated their lives to raising children to be respectful citizens and have given this country men and women who are now pillars of their own community.
To my friend of more than 45 years (who is more than a friend to me; he is a brother); Don Snook. I ask the Child Jesus to keep us together for 45 more years and wish him all the best in the world.
A warm thought for Marilyn Goulet and her husband Steve; I am wishing them both the best in the world.
A very special Christmas to my friends Jose Garcia and his wife Any; Rossana Rutherby and her husband Brian; Karen Lee and her husband Bill; our little one, Donovan Joseph and his wife, Yuliya, and of course all of their children.
Someone I cannot forget is the one I call the “traveler,” because we never know when he is in the State of Florida, in Texas or all around Europe — Michael Klein. May the Child Jesus keep you safe and happy.
At this time of year a very strong prayer for those who beat us on the way to heaven, having left way ahead of us, are watching us from above, and are always in our hearts, in our memories, and in our prayers; the ones who will never be forgotten.
To all and every one of you — Merry Christmas!
Last, but not least, Happy Hanukkah (the Festival of Lights or the Feast of the Dedication, depending on how anyone might refer to it) to a couple I admire and respect highly: former Mayor Oscar Goodman and his beautiful wife, Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman.
And a very special prayer to Baby Jesus — to grant our new president the wisdom to make our nation great again, as it used to be so many years ago. To give him the will and the power to restore this country to the prosperity the American people so badly need.
MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY HANUKKAH to all and every one of you! Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.
