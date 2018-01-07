Will Harry Reid try to manipulate another Nevada election?

The beginning of the new year is also the beginning of another election year and the territory — Congressional District 4 — has became wide open after the incumbent Ruben Kihuen announced that he is not running for reelection.

Kihuen, a Democrat known as a puppet of former U.S. Senator Harry Reid, has decided not to run after several Democrat women have accused him of sexual misconduct and several of his supporters and allies have come forward asking for his resignation, and campaign donors are asking for their money back.

After all, it has already become table talk in many Democrat homes and political offices — the possibility that Reid may be behind all those requests for the freshman Representative to resign and to give the campaign donations back, is already embedded deep in many Nevadans’ minds.

Harry Reid, a manipulator in chief, is well known in Nevada for playing these types of games and getting away with it because of how scared many Nevadans are of the octogenarian former Senator.

It may not be a surprise to many political figures and fresh candidates in Nevada to learn that Reid has anything to do with these women coming forward against Kihuen, so the new protegee of Reid, whoever that may be, can take advantage of any other Democrat running for Kihuen’s now available seat.

On October 20, 2016 our own Alexandra Cohen reminded the readers of the Las Vegas Tribune that in 1993, former Majority Leader U.S. Senator Harry Reid was against illegals; and in a press release unveiling the bill, Reid noted the following: “Our borders have overflowed with illegal immigrants placing tremendous burdens on our criminal justice system, schools and social programs.”

Later when it was politically or financially convenient for Reid, he became the biggest defender of the illegals, specifically illegal Mexicans, who became the most trusted Reid ally group in Nevada.

Reid is well known for his cynical behavior and for using people when it is to his benefit, and spitting them out when he has no more use for them; it is a known fact that Harry Reid is a cold-blooded manipulator that up to now has always come out ahead.

He did it with another protegee, former County Commissioner Chairman Dario Herrera, when he suggested that he should run for a Congressional position when he knew Herrera was not Congressional material; then later his own son, Rory Reid, replaced Herrera as County Commissioner Chairman.

Harry Reid’s modus operandi record speaks for itself and that is why many Nevadans can see Harry Reid’s hands on Ruben Kihuen’s political disaster and are waiting to see who his next victim will be. Whoever Harry Reid’s choice may be, it better be a real McCoy because on the Republican side there is a man who has all the credentials and already has an impeccable reputation and the trust of the Las Vegas community.

Stavros Anthony is that man: a former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department captain for almost three decades; a city council who has become a symbol of respect, trust, and dedication; and a fighter not only for the residents of his ward, but for the people of Las Vegas.

This time Harry Reid will have to remember some of his tricks from when he was a boxer because in the other corner is a real fighter, not an amateur like Kihuen.

The money that Ruben Kihuen received as campaign contributions is just that, campaign contributions, and as with any other person who runs for office, that money should be his money regardless of how many mistakes can be added to his or her resume.

It is unknown if anyone has asked former President Bill Clinton to return any campaign contributions he may have received during one of his “escapades” in or out of the Oval Office, but it is almost certain, in our opinion, that his wife would not agree to give any money back, regardless of who may ask.

If a campaign donor believes that his or her candidate is worth the money they have donated, that money belongs to the candidate; if Harry Reid believes that his protegee should give the donations back, maybe the honorable thing for Reid to do is to put his money where his mouth is and give the campaign donations back to the donors on behalf of his

friend, protégée and puppet, Ruben Kihuen.

It is a fact that Ruben Kihuen already used his fifteen minutes of fame; he is now a thing of the past, but friendship is supposed to be based on loyalty and it should be in both the good times and the bad, and just because a friend makes a mistake, the friendship should not end — unless the mistake was made among themselves — but of course, Harry Reid does not know what loyalty is.

Share or Save this Follow Email