When health care was personal?

Does anybody remember the good old times of Las Vegas when we had three hospitals and direct access to our doctors?

We used to have three very good hospitals — Southern Nevada Hospital, which is now University Medical Center or UMC, Sunrise Hospital, and Women’s Hospital.

During those good years doctors had line extensions in each treatment room and normally they made every possible effort to answer your phone call. Because there were no cell phones back then, we could beep our doctors after office hours or simply call his or her answering service, and in no time at all the doctor was returning our call.

Also, in years past, doctors were called “doctors,” yet now they are called providers. I wonder what it is that they provide, because good service it is not.

Pharmacists were very knowledgeable and you could ask them any question and receive a good answer to your problems or concerns.

Consider that you are under a “provider’s” care and find yourself needing to communicate with that provider for some reason, any reason whatsoever. The provider has listed a telephone number on his or her business card that is NOT a number to contact that person directly; or if not directly, not even to a nurse. A person who knows nothing about

medicine answers, speaking with an accent that definitely is not English and is very difficult to understand. He or she asks some questions and then tells you that they will send an email to the provider and that somebody from his or her office will contact you in a 24- to 48-hour period. If it is not feasible to wait that long a period of time, they advise you to go to emergency care.

In the meantime you are left to suffer with a problem for which they cannot “provide” a solution.

If you encounter a problem with a medication, what do they tell you?

“If you have an adverse reaction to this medication, contact your provider or your pharmacist immediately, or go to emergency care,” Yeah, right! The provider is not providing any service and probably the email was lost in transit, and the pharmacist who normally knows much less than you do, tells you: “I don’t know; you need to contact your provider.” And the providers at emergency care usually keep you

there for two to three hours just to bill the insurance company, then at the end, what do they tell you? “Contact your primary provider for a follow up.” To follow up what? you may ask.

Remember, emergency care is not the same thing as the hospital emergency room, so if you go to the hospital emergency room looking like someone has beaten you to a pulp, they won’t ask you “what seems to be the problem?” The first thing coming out of their mouth is “Insurance card and identification.” After they have a photocopy of

your driver’s license or whatever form of identification you have presented, if you are lucky enough, they will then probably ask you what your problem is. Otherwise, they just tell you to sit down and wait.

I would like to know the story behind having your identification photocopied. With all the problems we now face with identity theft, in reality I don’t know who that person behind the counter is. I don’t know if she would pass my information to her boyfriend, husband, lover or neighbor for questionable purposes.

Today, we have hospitals almost in every corner of the city; some of

those hospitals you need to watch closely and if you happen to have a relative spending a few days in one of them, be prepared to spend the night with your relative because the night shift, thinking a family member will not be there, can and sometimes does, treat their patients like animals.

I also wonder where all our doctors have gone. If you look around nowadays, all medical personnel are from all over the world. If you find someone born and raised in this country, the first thing you want to scream is “Hallelujah!”

I hear people saying, proudly, how much Las Vegas has grown. It sure has, but our city has not grown for the better. I miss my old Las Vegas where in some sense, we almost knew everybody. Today, I don’t even know who my nextdoor neighbor is.

Oh! How I miss my old Las Vegas.

* * * * *

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.

