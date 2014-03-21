What’s in a name?

When Las Vegas attorney and former lieutenant in the United States
Navy, Adam Laxalt, announced his plans to run for Nevada Attorney
General, all kinds of excitement raced through my system.
It is way overdue for another Laxalt to take the reigns of Nevada politics.
Adam Laxalt is the grandson of Paul Laxalt — a former District
Attorney, lieutenant governor, Nevada governor and U.S. Senator — a
man who can never be forgotten. He is also the grandnephew of my good
friend, the late John Laxalt, and the grandnephew of the best writer
Nevada ever had, in my humble opinion, Robert Laxalt.
I wonder how many people have read the best book ever, “Sweet Promised
Land,” written by Robert Laxalt and dedicated to his sheepherder
father, Dominique, about the trip they both took to the Basque country
in France.
Laxalt is a household name and an institution in Nevada politics,
although newcomers to Nevada might not be very familiar with Paul
Laxalt’s political legacy since he retired from the U.S. Senate after
two terms. But neither are they familiar with Bob Miller, the former
Deputy District Attorney, Clark County District Attorney and Nevada
governor, or his son Secretary of State Ross Miller.
People nowadays, especially new residents, don’t vote for the
qualifications of the candidates, but by referrals of unions and other
interested parties who tell them who to vote for. Normally, they don’t
have a clue who they are voting for. Just look what happened in 2008.
In fact, people at this time and era don’t have a clue about anything.
A short while ago I was talking to a local medical doctor who
graduated from the University of Nevada at Reno, who, when I told her
about my Basque heritage, told me that she didn’t consider me an
American citizen. Apparently, she has very little knowledge of the
influence of Basque people in Northern Nevada or she never visited the
University library or bothered to check on and read the tremendous
amount of documents Robert Laxalt left to the UNR library.
I am very proud of my Basque heritage and I am very much aware that
the Basque language, Euskara, is considered a particularly difficult
language to learn. However, there are two words very easy to remember
“ez” and “bai” (no and yes). Since I already know the qualifications
of my candidate, I am ready to say “bai” to Adam Laxalt for Nevada
Attorney General.
* * * * *
By the way, some people believe that those who have Spanish last names
that are spelled differently might be embarrassed to admit their
Hispanic heritage. I say there’s probably a good reason for the
different spellings.
This goes for last names ending in a Z or an S. Taking as an example
the last name Martinez (with a Z), often spelled without the acute
accent on the “i”, is a common surname in the Spanish language.
Martinez (note with an accent on the “i” and ending with a “Z”) is the
most common surname in the Spanish regions of Navarre, La Rioja,
Cuenca and Murcia. It originated as a patronymic surname, meaning “son
of Martin.”
Martinez (with a Z) is a widely spread surname (among other European
surnames) due in large part to the global influence of the Spanish
culture on territories and colonies in the Americas, Africa and Asia.
Due to emigration throughout Europe, Martinez (with a Z) is relatively
common in countries neighboring or near Spain, such as Andorra,
Portugal, France, Switzerland and Italy.
Then, we have Martines (with an S), a Portuguese and Spanish variant
of Martinez (with a Z).
Martines (with an S) is a surname very popular in Mexico, Cuba, Italy,
Preussen, Austria, India and Spain. So nobody should judge another
person as denying or hiding their Latin, Hispanic, Spanish (or
whatever they want to call it) heritage by having a different spelling
of their last names.
I use here as an example my mother’s last name — Maymir (Catalan). The
“R” is not pronounced; anybody could have accused her of adding an “R”
to her last name when it was pronounced Maymi just to hide her
Spaniard nationality. But was that the case? I don’t believe so…
Please people, if you want to attack someone, do it on a different
level instead of using the nonsense of the spelling of a last name
that has been around for centuries and you know nothing about it.
* * * * *
Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She
writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky,
email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.
