What makes this newspaper different from other publications? Answer: A few very simple but important points. 1) We believe that we are here to serve the community, not to please a few alleged important people or to be welcomed into some power meeting or invited to some fancy lunch with influential guests. 2) We do not need to bow to anyone just

so we can be patted on the back and told what a good job we are doing.

3) The more we may be seen as an annoyance in the community or discover we are disliked by those in positions of authority (police, judges, high-powered attorneys and such), the more effective we may be, since we’re obviously getting close to the truth that touches their lives.

That is why I am so proud of the product that we, as a team, put out every week. I believe that I am one of the luckiest men on earth by having the best group of people who love this country from the heart and take their job (if it can be called a job) seriously.

I know sometimes what we have to do to keep this paper going could be hurtful to the normal daily routine of those who reflect the heart of this company, and that is why I say that I am one of the luckiest men on earth because a good number of us have been with the newspaper since the first day, or close to it, and we see each other as family because nineteen years together is more years than some marriages

last.

So what happened to us, even though not on the newspaper side of our company, did hurt the radio side because Cann Garcia took our debit card and illegally used it to benefit her and her pimp. But I learned that I should not take it so personally because I believe in God, and if the Lord can forgive us for our mistakes and our sins, who am I to

not forgive those people for being so ungrateful and robbing me instead.

When I met those people, they were on the curb with boxes (not even suitcases), having been evicted from a crummy downtown rat-hole kind of room; I gave them a place to live and a job where they were making more money than I was, plus all they were stealing on the side.

They had two rooms rented at $350.00 each and never told me; they forced people to put cash deposits on the truck rentals for an entire week, then took that money when they left.

They are not suffering, but the next person who comes to work here will be the one who is going to suffer because unfortunately I cannot trust anyone again. I am going to ask questions, I am going to ask for receipts, and I am going to request a daily report, because I never know when the next Cann and her pimp might walk into my life, and if the newcomers get mad or upset or hysterical because of my demands, then out the door they will go.

Someone told me the other day something that I should have known at my age, but I like to be fair with the people that are supposed to be by my side. That person said, “When you ask the right questions and the person gets mad, upset, and hysterical [instead of answering], it is because they are hiding something.” How true that is.

Lucky for me those people were not involved in any way or shape in the daily operation of the Las Vegas Tribune; and any form of management on Radio Tribune was taken away from Chris “the pimp” Garcia when he failed to perform his duties, or even do the work that he said he was going to do.

None of those people — Chris Garcia, Cann Garcia, Crystal, Cailey and even “pooh-pooh boy” Ryan Rhodes — ever held any ownership or management position with Las Vegas Tribune, Radio Tribune, Mail by Renee or the U-Haul dealership under Mail By Renee; they are a group

of con artists who, after embezzling and callously biting the hand that fed them, then stuck a knife in our backs.

What is even more disturbing is that in two years with one of our companies, I never knew they were snitches; it’s disturbing because everyone that knows me is aware of how I feel about snitches. In a way, I am glad they were here because in two years they should know that there is nothing wrong here, no hanky-panky of any kind going on in our place of business, and everything is legit; no drugs, no escort

service operation like their friend Ryan apparently runs, and above all, all licenses are up-to-date.

As I said before, I learned my lesson this time and I will not keep my eyes off anyone that comes to work here. I will not trust anyone else that comes here telling me how much they love me and then cries like a woman (no offense to women) when their feelings are hurt, all the while telling me and sobbing that “anyone that is going to hurt you will have to go through me first” because that’s just not the way men act when there’s a disagreement at work.

With family like them, the home would be upside down; and with friends like them, who need enemies?

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

* * * * *

Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.