What is “loitering” and why is it illegal?

Loitering as a crime is usually punished when someone’s impeding a business. If my ten loud friends and I want to hang out on the sidewalk in front of a pizza place and argue, the pizza place will lose business. They don’t own the sidewalk, so they can’t kick us out directly, but they could threaten to bring …That has always been the law in the United States but many people that reside in our city don’t realize that Las Vegas, Nevada is a country by itself and the law only applies when it is convenient to elected officials and police officers (if they are not on a “donuts break” that cannot be interrupted).Loitering is a new style of living that has taken Las Vegas by surprise and it is acceptable to those who want to gain votes in the next election, but loitering is not regularly seen on or near Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, City Hall or the county building; very few are seen in front of the Regional Justice Center; loitering is usually seen on Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Street, other major streets, and in front of businesses that have no political connections.Las Vegas is a city…and a county that is known for “juice” — no reflection whatsoever on the famous former football star O.J. Simpson, who has often been called The Juice.Sometime that juice is only afforded to people who are well liked or people who are well connected to the so-called rulers of the community.But today, under the liberal gubernatorial system created by those who have taken the community ransom allow homeless individuals as well as the criminal element to wander freely in the streets, conducting illegal businesses, including that concerning drugs, almost right in a business’s front door, with the blessing of law enforcement.In some cases, it may not be the lack of interest in reducing crime but maybe the lack of courage to confront or face the criminals of our community; and on many occasions, it may even be the lack of time that the community has to report crimes. The daily newspaper exhorts its readers to “call Metro if you know anything about this crime” without realizing that a telephone call to the local police department may take up to one hundred minutes while waiting for someone to answer the telephone.The bottom line is that criminals are taking over the Las Vegas community and the police are no longer able to control the situation.Having a Las Vegas Police Department and a Clark County Sheriff’s Office, maybe one solution that the community should be digging into and learning what the alternative may be in order to have the city back, working to eliminate the homeless tragic situation may be another good start.Electing the right people to office could help; enforcing the time limit is also important so the political gurus will not be able to play musical chairs with the electoral positions as they are doingnow, jumping from assembly to senate and vice versa, jumping from the Senate to city council, and from the Assembly to county commission to governor.