This Week in Las Vegas

Frankie Moreno extended at Golden Nugget

Golden Nugget Las Vegas is proud to announce Frankie Moreno as the luxury resort’s resident headliner through August 2017. Following the strong opening of his six-show limited engagement on Thursday, March 2, the property quickly locked Moreno in to perform at The Showroom weekly Thursdays and Saturdays.

“Frankie Moreno is a truly remarkable talent that we’re excited to welcome as our resident headliner,” said Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Rikki Tanenbaum. “The high energy and musical prowess that have made him a staple in the Las Vegas entertainment landscape can now be seen weekly at Golden Nugget Las Vegas.”

Moreno’s show features the talent of Tony Moreno (bass), Alec Zeilon (guitar), Mike Zerbe (drums), Rob Lyons (guitar), Fabricio Bezerra (saxophone), Pete Bresciani (trumpet), Jim D’Arrigo (baritone saxophone), Crystal Robinson (vocals), Ashley Kellough (vocals), and Markevius Faulkner (vocals).

For Moreno, the move seemed to be in the stars: “When we started performing in Las Vegas nearly 15 years ago, one of the early gigs I booked was in the Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget. There was this indescribable but palpable energy performing there. To return as the resident headliner seems somehow cosmic and feels electrifying.”

A night of enjoying Moreno’s unparalleled fusion of old-school soul with modern rock and roll does not end at curtain call. Ticket holders will have the opportunity to follow the musician to a Rat Pack-style after party at an undisclosed location on property to be announced at the end of each performance. Among the libations that will flow is the “Frankie More-tini,” a play on the traditional Cosmopolitan that Golden Nugget has dedicated to Moreno.

The artist, who made his national debut at the age of 10 on “Star Search,” has toured and written songs for audiences around the world. His eponymous debut album achieved nationwide success following a rousing rendition of the self-penned single “Tangerine Honey” on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Moreno recently released his latest album, “One Night Only.” He has performed sold-out concerts at esteemed venues including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and The Hollywood Bowl, and recorded a PBS special, “Frankie Moreno in Concert.” In addition to racking up accolades in Las Vegas including “Best All-Around Performer” (Las Vegas Review-Journal) and “Best Strip Headliner” (Las Vegas Weekly), Moreno garnered an Emmy nomination for his nationally televised special, “Songs at Home.”

Frankie Moreno will perform Thursday, March 16 and Thursday, March 23, before kicking off his extended residency in April, when he can be seen weekly Thursdays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. in The Showroom at Golden Nugget Las Vegas through August. Tickets are now on sale and available at GoldenNugget.com/LasVegas or by calling or call (866) 946-5336.

HOUSE OF BLUES WELCOMES MODERATTO XV

Mexican metal parody band Moderatto brings 15 years of total and absolute rock ‘n’ roll to the House of Blues Las Vegas on April 3.

Moderatto is, has been, and always will be, the sublimation of the rock ‘n’ roll fantasies of five best friends who share a taste for good music, rock, party, and lack of control. Coming from not so diverse origins, all south of the city of Mexico, Xavi, Bryan Amadeus, Roy, Elohim and Mick unite their minds and hearts to bring the word of rock to the length and width of the Mexican Republic, the United States and the rest of the world. It started out as “just one night,” but that one night has lasted 15 years.

From Patagonia to New York; from Spain to Japan, Moderatto seems to have conquered the world. The band’s seven studio albums of covers and originals, two live albums, and the collaboration with Alejandra Guzm·n, the Queen of Rock, have been the fuel that drives this great fantasy rock.

Tickets for Moderatto XV start at $25, plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. PST. Follow House of Blues Las Vegas on Twitter for presale information @HOBLasVegas. Tickets are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.

LOOKING FOR NEW ARTISTS

Known for its non-traditional approach to monetizing artwork through original emojis and stickers, MojiLaLa [www.mojilala.com] is launching a massive call for artists and designers in Las Vegas for the first time by asking residents a simple question:

“Are you sick of pouring your heart and soul into your art — and not getting paid for it?”

With its team of tech experts who can distribute and monetize digital artwork around the world at the click of a button, MojiLaLa is asking Las Vegas artists to submit their artwork online at: https://creator.mojilala.com/

The process is easy: Artists deliver their work simply (no coding knowledge needed!), quickly, and free of charge to iMessage users who crave fresh and unique emojis. In exchange, artists receive 50 percent of the profits of sales of their emojis.

Dubbed by CNBC as the ‘Netflix’ of digital stickers, MojiLaLa has achieved amazing results for artists in other U.S. cities:

—It has signed on over 2,000 artists within just a few months of launch

—Its artist network has created over 17,000 original emojis and stickers

—The app has generated more than 300,000 downloads, making it the #1 sticker distributor for Apple’s iMessage

For any artist in Las Vegas who has ever found themselves living from paycheck to paycheck — creating beautiful work but finding themselves without the resources to distribute and sell it — the MojiLaLa approach is a real miracle.

HIGH ROLLERCHOCOLATE TASTINGS

The world’s tallest observation wheel, the High Roller, welcomes Easter with in-cabin holiday chocolate tastings provided by Ethel M Chocolates, available March 9 through April 13.

Chocolate lovers can indulge in egg-shaped, premium chocolate pieces filled with fresh-crafted, gourmet flavors of the season such as peanut butter, strawberry and raspberry while enjoying the best views of Las Vegas from 550 feet in the air. During the 30-minute rotation in a glass-enclosed cabin on the High Roller, an Ethel M chocolatier ambassador will discuss the origins of chocolate and how the pieces were created, all while encouraging guests to savor each aroma, taste and texture.

Holiday chocolates will include:

—White Chocolate Vanilla Truffle

—Milk Chocolate Strawberry Crème

—Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter

—Dark Chocolate Raspberry Crème

Upon arrival at the Charter Groups Entrance of the High Roller, each guest will receive one voucher for a complimentary glass of wine, which can be picked up in the Sky Lounge prior to boarding. From there, guests will board the observation wheel for their immersion into the world of festive chocolate flavors.

Guests may book in advance or upgrade their current general admission ticket.

Tastings are available every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with the final experience of the night taking place at 8 p.m. Standard admission pricing is $52 per person. Private cabins for the Chocolate Tasting Experience are also available. Each Chocolate Tasting cabin can accommodate up to 15 guests.

To make a reservation or for more information, please call (702) 322-0593 or visit HighRollerLV.com.

This district, anchored by the world’s tallest observation wheel, the High Roller, has redefined the iconic Las Vegas skyline. Located at the heart of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, The LINQ Promenade features more than 30 unique retail, dining and entertainment venues and plays host to a variety of special events, festivals and more. Topping out at 550 feet, the High Roller observation wheel, voted “Best Attraction of 2016” and “Best Amusement Ride of 2016” by the readers and editors of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is the focal point of the unique urban entertainment district. The wheel’s 28 glass-enclosed cabins feature an interactive experience including video and music that fade away to unveil spectacular views of the famed resort city in the 30 minutes it takes to complete one full revolution. Each cabin accommodates up to 40 people. Unique in-cabin experiences including the Happy Half Hour (for guests ages 21 and over and includes an open bar inside the cabin during the 30-minute ride);

North America’s first in-cabin Chocolate Tasting with Ethel M Chocolates and Yoga in the Sky (a 60-minute experience that can accommodate up to six guests per one-hour session). Cabins are also available for individual or group experiences. For more information, please visit TheLINQ.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find @LINQPromenade on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

Mike Kermani is an entertainment writer for the Las Vegas Tribune newspaper. He writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Mike Kermani, email mkermani@ lasvegas tribune.com