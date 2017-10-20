From The Desk Of Gordon Martines
We will never know the real story now that the FBI has taken the case
It is a sad commentary to report that the mass shooting from the Mandalay Bay on October 1, 2017, in which 58 persons were killed and more than 550 persons were injured — and during which the gunman allegedly died at the scene in his hotel room, all depends on which report from the LVMPD you would like to believe.
The disinformation given out from the very start by Sheriff Lombardo, at one of the ongoing press conferences, drew a dismal picture of what really happened, how it all started, who was involved, the motive, and the exact description of the instrumentality used in the mass shooting/murder.
The recants by Sheriff Lombardo as to the timeline of the shooter’s actions, and the actions taken by the SWAT team somehow differ, as do the actions and whereabouts of a security guard that allegedly was shot by the suspect before the mass shooting began.
This disinformation from the LVMPD, including the license plate number of a suspect vehicle, at the very start, is just fuel for the fire for a conspiracy theorist, as to whether or not this all was some kind of a drill.
The emotional breakdown and tears by Sheriff Lombardo in front of the TV and thousands of TV viewers, for whatever real reason, was the straw that broke the camel’s back during last week’s press conference, and did more damage than could be imagined to the employees of the LVMPD, victim survivors, and the general public.
To say that the confidence between the LVMPD and the general public was undermined would be an understatement. This sign of emotional weakness (tears) by the top leader of the LVMPD, basically can destroy a police department, or any police crew assigned to work this type of case.
The sheriff is like the captain of a ship. The words “I don’t know” should never come out of his mouth. The sheriff, like the captain, is considered to be all knowing, all seeing, all hearing, and all without a shred of doubt that he/she has the solution for everybody’s benefit, even if they don’t have it.
If the leader feels the needs to show his human side, then he/she needs to remove themselves from the situation and go someplace quiet to express their emotion. This is old school training and is still valid today.
The FBI quickly stepped up to the plate and has taken complete charge of the investigation of the mass shooting. With my close association with the Las Vegas FBI office over the past several years, I predict we all will never really know what happened, or how it happened, because the FBI has never been really big on giving out information — unless it is to fill an unholy previous agenda, like gun control.
It will be interesting if the FBI ever conducts a press conference until the conclusion of the investigation, as they rarely comment on ongoing investigations. Look closely at any information given out by the FBI and you will see sideline agendas emerging — proposals for gun registration, gun control, security checks, Second and Fourth Amendment restrictions, all under the guise of public safety — and it
is going to cost all of us lots and lots of money.
I personally doubt that the mass shooting in Las Vegas was fake. The emotional support and monetary support by Nevadans, for the victims and victim survivors, was beyond belief. To say to these supporters, “Ha ha, we fooled you” would do irreparable damage to any trust left between the general public and the Federal government, which has been
suffering for years.
There are of course several important questions that need clarification. At what point did the FBI actually become in charge of this investigation? Why is everyone so reluctant to call this a terrorist act? Can we expect in the future that the FBI will automatically step in when they feel like it? With over half a billion dollar budget per year, is that enough money for the LVMPD to conduct this type of investigation?
Remember to keep your Faith, keep your Gun, and they can keep their change.
In God We Trust
Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared
on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.
