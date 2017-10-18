The reputation and the integrity of Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist and radio talk show host Wayne Allyn Root (WAR) is, in our opinion, indisputably solid and even if we do not read his column regularly, we do not mind recommending that every American read his column.

Wayne Allyn Root’s take on the Mandalay Bay massacre on October 1st is a very unique and detailed column that could very well make others think twice, but especially those in the business of law enforcement and safety, and the investigative forces.

His last Sunday column is a must-read column for everyone who cares for this nation, and we believe that also it should be of great interest to the Nevada Gaming Commission as well as the Gaming Control Board’s investigative arm.

Jim Murren, whose close relationship with Nevada Dictator and former US Senator Harry Reid is the most well known secret in Nevada, has become a bigger black eye for the Nevada Gaming Industry than when the alleged so-called mafia was supposed to be in control.

Wayne Allyn Root’s exposé of Jim Murren and the MGM must be of interest to anyone who cares for Nevada and the nation, but extremely of interest and concern to the Nevada law enforcement community and politically-controlled elected officials.

Wayne Allyn Root has been consistent on his opinion of MGM CEO Jim Murren and last Sunday he wrote, “The readers of my column are well aware I’m not a fan of MGM CEO Jim Murren. I’ve called him “the worst CEO in America” because he entangled his company in radical leftist politics — including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, an

organization tied to terror and called by many experts a front group for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.”

But now with a massacre that has been called the biggest shooting act in America, and right here in our own beloved city, the behavior of Jim Murren makes many wonder what his motives are.

In his Sunday October 15th column, Wayne Allyn Root wrote about it very clearly pointing out that “several MGM security guards and ex-security guards have called my radio show in recent days. They described MGM’s security as “woefully undertrained and understaffed.”

One ex-MGM security guard called to say Murren’s first act in taking over Luxor and Mandalay Bay was to disarm most of the guards and declare MGM hotels “gun-free” zones. Maybe that’s why the shooter chose Mandalay Bay. Why has the timeline involving Mandalay Bay guard Jesus Campos changed so many times? Did he approach the shooter’s room

before or after the mass murder started? If it was before, why weren’t the police called?”

Three days after the Mandalay Bay shooting, Las Vegas Tribune wrote in this very same editorial space as follows: “Most casinos in Las Vegas hire former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers, detectives,

captains, undersheriffs and even sheriffs and former FBI agents for their Chief of Security, Director of Security and Chief of Corporate Security, and now they claim that they are not able to prevent a terrorist attack.”

We clearly notice that these experienced former law enforcement personnel could have trained the others hired for security to be more alert, more productive in their hourly paid job, and more aware of how to protect their employers, the guests on the property they are getting paid to protect, and finally to be of service to their country.

If these former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers, detectives, captains, undersheriffs and even sheriffs and former FBI agents would come down from their clouds, walking around the property as if their pooh doesn’t stink, and try to make their security department the best in the field, the risk that another October first tragedy would repeat is minimum.

On the other hand we need to be realistic and the government needs to take control of the action of the criminals, and if they can take the money they confiscate when they arrest pimps, prostitutes, scammers, white collar criminals and drug dealers, they should confiscate the money that terrorists have.

The shooter at Mandalay Bay does not need to be raised to stardom and be made into some kind of rock star; his name and face should not be splashed all over the television sets; the government, the investigators and those running for governor don’t need to peddle money “for the victims”; they should be lobbying the right department to bring back the $100,000 that the criminal sent to the Philippines to make his girlfriend happy.

That $100,000, as well as any other property or bank account he may have somewhere else, belongs to the families of the victims or the survivors of that terrorist action.

We believe that as soon as their finances are taken away, the

terrorism will stop. Think about it.