Vegas Valley Fourth Annual Theatre Awards

Glitz, giggles and hugs filled the standing-room-only Fourth Annual Vegas Valley Theatre Awards at “The Space” last Tuesday. The awards, known as the “Valleys” are becoming a local “Tony,” if you will.

Created a few years ago by Jacob Coakley (who has moved to Berkeley) it is now run by Sarah O’ Connell, Ralph Stalter, Jr. and a host of volunteers and community theater adjudicators with eatmoreartvegas.com.

Snappy entertainment from award contestants was thoughtfully interspersed among the announcements and ranged from opera to body-percussion, with a lot of musical numbers in between.

This year’s Awards list as provided by Eat More Art Vegas:

Production — Play Hand To God — Majestic Repertory Theatre Production — Musical

Memphis the Musical — P.S. Productions

(Super Summer Theatre)

Director — Play

Rob Kastil — Absurd Person Singular —

Las Vegas Little Theatre

Director – Musical

Deanna Anderson

Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Productions

Actress in a Principal Role — Play Gail Romero —4,000 Miles

Las Vegas Little Theatre

Actor in a Principal Role — Play

Andrew Young — Hand To God

Majestic Repertory Theatre

Actress in a Supporting Role — Play

Sabrina Cofield — The Christians

Cockroach Theatre

Actor in a Supporting Role — Play

Mychal Fox — The Elaborate Entrance of

Chad Deity — Cockroach Theatre

Actor in a Principal Role — Musical

Ayler Evan — Memphis the Musical —

P.S. Productions (SST)

Actress in a Principal Role — Musical

Kasi Jones — Memphis the Musical

P.S. Productions (SST)

Actress in a Supporting Role — Musical

Hallie Lyons — A Little Night Music

Las Vegas Little Theatre

Actor in a Supporting Role — Musical

Keith Dotson — Memphis the Musical

P.S. Productions (SST)

Best Ensemble — Play

When the Rain Stops Falling — A Public Fit

Best Ensemble — Musical

Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Productions

Choreography

Jonas Shumpert — Memphis the Musical

P.S. Productions (Super Summer Theatre)

Scenic Design

Ron Lindblom — Come Back to the Five and

Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean — LVLT

Lighting Design

Ginny Adams —A Little Night Music

Las Vegas Little Theatre

Costume Design

Steve Huntsman —Beauty and the Beast

Huntsman Entertainment (SST)

Sound Design

Sandy Stein — Come Back to the Five and

Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean — LVLT David Sankuer Award

Richard Brusky — For his dedication as a

photographer of local performing artists

Audience Choice — Play

When the Rain Stops Falling — A Public Fit

Audience Choice — Musical

Bring It On — Table 8 Productions Super

Summer Theatre.

Integral to this award process are the “thousands of hours” donated by adjudicators who attend and rate shows. Then there’s tabulation, organizing the adjudicators, and much more.

About this process Sarah O’Connell says, “This is such a great way to make a difference for people by doing something they already enjoy- seeing shows (—and adjuticating)! The Theatre often suffers from the misconception that it is an elitist activity. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is the people’s art, because, by definition, theatre must have an audience present, or it isn’t an act of theatre. Live performance means that everything that happens on stage is very personally offered as a gift to the audience in that room, in the moment. The judges get a lot out of the connection they make to the experience, because their feedback through voting continues the conversation with the performers…”

Everyone has a great time and with the“West Village NYC theatre-lobby vibe” it was hard to believe we were in an industrial zone near the Vegas strip.

Marianne Donnelly reviews theatre, travel and film and can be reached be email at mdonnelly00@gmail.com.