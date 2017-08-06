Entertainment · FILM REVIEWS- · Show Reviews
Vegas Valley Fourth Annual Theatre Awards
Glitz, giggles and hugs filled the standing-room-only Fourth Annual Vegas Valley Theatre Awards at “The Space” last Tuesday. The awards, known as the “Valleys” are becoming a local “Tony,” if you will.
Created a few years ago by Jacob Coakley (who has moved to Berkeley) it is now run by Sarah O’ Connell, Ralph Stalter, Jr. and a host of volunteers and community theater adjudicators with eatmoreartvegas.com.
Snappy entertainment from award contestants was thoughtfully interspersed among the announcements and ranged from opera to body-percussion, with a lot of musical numbers in between.
This year’s Awards list as provided by Eat More Art Vegas:
Production — Play Hand To God — Majestic Repertory Theatre Production — Musical
Memphis the Musical — P.S. Productions
(Super Summer Theatre)
Director — Play
Rob Kastil — Absurd Person Singular —
Las Vegas Little Theatre
Director – Musical
Deanna Anderson
Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Productions
Actress in a Principal Role — Play Gail Romero —4,000 Miles
Las Vegas Little Theatre
Actor in a Principal Role — Play
Andrew Young — Hand To God
Majestic Repertory Theatre
Actress in a Supporting Role — Play
Sabrina Cofield — The Christians
Cockroach Theatre
Actor in a Supporting Role — Play
Mychal Fox — The Elaborate Entrance of
Chad Deity — Cockroach Theatre
Actor in a Principal Role — Musical
Ayler Evan — Memphis the Musical —
P.S. Productions (SST)
Actress in a Principal Role — Musical
Kasi Jones — Memphis the Musical
P.S. Productions (SST)
Actress in a Supporting Role — Musical
Hallie Lyons — A Little Night Music
Las Vegas Little Theatre
Actor in a Supporting Role — Musical
Keith Dotson — Memphis the Musical
P.S. Productions (SST)
Best Ensemble — Play
When the Rain Stops Falling — A Public Fit
Best Ensemble — Musical
Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Productions
Choreography
Jonas Shumpert — Memphis the Musical
P.S. Productions (Super Summer Theatre)
Scenic Design
Ron Lindblom — Come Back to the Five and
Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean — LVLT
Lighting Design
Ginny Adams —A Little Night Music
Las Vegas Little Theatre
Costume Design
Steve Huntsman —Beauty and the Beast
Huntsman Entertainment (SST)
Sound Design
Sandy Stein — Come Back to the Five and
Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean — LVLT David Sankuer Award
Richard Brusky — For his dedication as a
photographer of local performing artists
Audience Choice — Play
When the Rain Stops Falling — A Public Fit
Audience Choice — Musical
Bring It On — Table 8 Productions Super
Summer Theatre.
Integral to this award process are the “thousands of hours” donated by adjudicators who attend and rate shows. Then there’s tabulation, organizing the adjudicators, and much more.
About this process Sarah O’Connell says, “This is such a great way to make a difference for people by doing something they already enjoy- seeing shows (—and adjuticating)! The Theatre often suffers from the misconception that it is an elitist activity. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is the people’s art, because, by definition, theatre must have an audience present, or it isn’t an act of theatre. Live performance means that everything that happens on stage is very personally offered as a gift to the audience in that room, in the moment. The judges get a lot out of the connection they make to the experience, because their feedback through voting continues the conversation with the performers…”
Everyone has a great time and with the“West Village NYC theatre-lobby vibe” it was hard to believe we were in an industrial zone near the Vegas strip.
