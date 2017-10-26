From The Desk Of Gordon Martines

Resiliency in the midst of statewide corruption is one of the things I admire most about Nevadans. Political corruption practiced in the open, in front of everyone, is the norm for Las Vegas, with no oversight and no boundaries even considered.

The way in which the shooting at the Mandalay Bay on October 1, 2017 — whereby 58 people were murdered, and over 550 people were injured by at least one sniper — was handled and managed terribly by our law enforcement officials. The efforts by the first responders and their individual actions were very commendable, and I for one was proud to have been part of that special group… in the past.

That being said, my initial impression of our leader’s explanation of what had taken place, to inform and calm the public’s fears, was a complete and utter failure; and to make matters worse, a preconceived cover-up story was initiated and that too failed miserably.

It was pretty obvious that the real reason or motive for this mass shooting was never going to be revealed, at least not through official channels. I am not really sure if we all will ever know the real truth and facts of the case.

The real damage to our community is that our leaders believe that the people are so stupid that they will believe anything that is pushed down their throats. “The bigger the lie, the more people will believe it.”

Did anyone notice how quickly the Federal Bureau of Investigation moved in to take over the case? Did anyone notice how smooth the transition was? From the get-go, the FBI stated that there will be no more press conferences until the conclusion of the investigation. At least they were smart enough to know not to keep manufacturing lie after lie to be continually fed to the public, to keep everyone happy, and semi-informed.

I am afraid this major tragedy will go by the wayside as so many others have in the past, and soon everyone will forget about this, except for the victim survivors and their families.

It was pretty obvious that the police administration was overwhelmed, and the situation was way over their heads. This is one of the drawbacks for political appointment in the law enforcement profession. Experience has always been the righteous deciding factor when electing a leader. This was not the case and was pointed out on several occasions during the campaign for Sheriff of Clark County, Nevada.

As far as any future incidents of this nature, it would be prudent to automatically have a plan to have the FBI take over the case immediately and run with it, unless there are radical changes and the elimination of political appointees in the police department, “the good ol’ boy mentality” since our administration has proven to be flawed, and a great big waste of time and money.

Let the Mandalay Bay mass murder be an example of what political corruption will buy you. Elect your leaders based on experience, character, trustworthiness, integrity, and loyalty to the community.

Remember to keep your Faith, to keep your Gun, and they can keep their change.

In God We Trust

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.