The best way to really know about a city is to take a tour but Seattle, Washington has two tours- one brings all of the excitement of Seattle’s vibrant, modern city with its attractions while the other, an underground tour of the way it was before the Great Fire of 1889.

Yes, with Bill Speidel’s Underground Tour, you actually walk under today’s Seattle through the old city where Seattle began. The underground city guide discusses all of the inside information about the people and happenings of the past. As the members of the underground tour stood in the tunnel viewing the remnants of the city, they realized just like Europe’s ancient ruins, this stands as a remembrance of the past.

The Seattle Underground is described as a network of underground passageways and basements in downtown Seattle, Washington, that originally was ground level at the city’s origin in the mid-19th century. After the streets were elevated these spaces fell into disuse, but have become a tourist attraction in recent decades. The tour moves into Seattle’s historic areas of Pioneer Square where Seattle was born.

There was an eerie feeling while walking underground, looking at the aged structures trying to understand how it was. This is one of the few opportunities to see a different view of a city then you can take a regular city tour updating to today.

Seattle, Washington is a city which has a Pacific northwestern flair and a beautiful seacoast. As the gateway to Alaska, Seattle benefited from the Klondike gold rush.

Tours are always a great way to see a city, taking time to see everything a city has to offer. You can always ask the tour guide if you have any questions. These tours are usually factual, fun and interesting.

As the Underground walking tour describes, “The Seattle Underground was featured prominently in the 1973 television movie The Night Strangler (starring Darren McGavin). The film was a sequel to the highly successful 1972 TV movie The Night Stalker and brought a surge in tourism to the Underground afterward. Many people have claimed seeing ghosts on the tour and thus it became one of the sites of many ghost hunter television shows.”

