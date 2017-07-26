Truth, Justice, and Value of a Human Life

Thank the Lord that I was born in a generation (1950) that had basic principles, values, and decent conduct, which was instilled in each and every child and practiced and was respected by the majority of the adult population in the United States of America.

The idea of cheating your neighbor or of falsely devaluating his/her worth in society, was considered abhorrent and deserving of dishonor and character assassination for life for that person. Lying was considered the worst offence anyone could do and was considered a lifelong offence, and a permanent reflection upon one’s character and standing.

Sadly, these time-honored principles and values have fallen to the wayside and are considered to be archaic and out of step with the current unholy times. The norm now is to get what you want immediately, by any means necessary, at the expense of your neighbor, family or friends. Money that you didn’t earn.

I ask, what has happened to our country? What has caused the new generation to abandon truth and justice and to ignore the value of a single human life? Could it be television that is now biased and controlled and spewing out one-sided propaganda? Could it be our leaders, finally being exposed for being engaged in corruption, but who somehow, time and time again, are not even prosecuted or brought to justice? Could it be our educational system that has removed all forms of religion along with our Creator, and has replaced it with socialistic doctrines which supports that the state is the supreme government, all-knowing, all-seeing, and all-powerful and reflecting a totalitarian government?

Being almost sixty-five years of age, and being part of low level government for the last forty years, I have become aware that things are not what they seem or appear. As an example, telling the public that special patrols were assigned a specific area to reduce crime seemed like a minor lie at times, when in reality there were no special patrols or officers assigned to a specific crime problem. The actual special patrols were assigned covertly in other parts of the city to address a different crime problem. Numbers of officers for a particular area assignment were inflated to give the impression that there were more officers in a particular area so that criminals would go to a different area or maybe even not commit a crime. Patrol tactics were designed to give the impression that there were more police in our neighborhoods than actually were assigned or even

existed; it seemed to be in our best interest to tell the public that lie rather than disclose the actual slim numbers. It seemed to be a harmless lie. Crime statistics were also manipulated to reflect popular political numbers.

I can remember Sheriff Moran, during re-election time, giving orders to arrest every prostitute, vagrant, and opportunist in our community, even with lack of probable cause, in order to show numbers of what a good job we are doing under his command, all this happening while letting some real criminals literally get away with murder, robbery and rape, because those crimes take more manpower and money to solve than the petty crimes that are easy arrests and produce the much needed numbers.

The last decade there seemed to show a drastic upward shift in the corruption level of the police force. Crimes such as murder, grand theft, extortion, rape etc. were condoned and tolerated by the upper police administration, especially when police personnel were directly involved in the commission of the crime.

The police administration intentionally created an atmosphere of fear, retaliation, dishonor, greed, and avarice within the ranks of the actual police personnel. The police administration internally took over the police union (LVPPA) by installing its directors that were actually tax-paid police officers while under the direction of the sheriff.

The police administration took over the administration of the Workman’s Compensation and Disability Commission, and used that authority and power to punish, discredit, intimidate and cheat the deserving injured in the line-of-duty police officers and working police officers that would not conform, and were falsely accused of policy violations and then terminated. The police administration employed corrupted lawyers to falsely charge police officers for wrongdoings because they refused to obey illegal orders such as corroborating tainted evidence, and producing false reports and false testimony against innocent citizens in court. Police Officers were forced to obtain private legal counsel in order to receive legal deserved benefits.

The reason that I originally entered into the law enforcement service forty years ago was because that low government service appeared to be that last organization that preserved and followed the basic principles and values that I grew up learning and following my entire life. But, I soon learned that even my beloved police department had become corrupted, and had soon followed the new generation’s corrupted agenda, which, if continued to be followed, will eventually destroy our country.

It is impossible to turn back the clock to a different time, but we can re-install those old-time virtues, basic principles and foundations, and reestablish that deserved respect and value for the life of a single human being.

IN GOD WE TRUST

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas.