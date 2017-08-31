Trump’s Arpaio pardon was the right thing to do

Back on January 5, 2017, fifteen days before President Barack Obama was to turn the reins of the United States over to the newly elected president, Donald John Trump, the outgoing president allowed seventy-five percent of the anti-American terrorists housed at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base Cuba facility to walk out of there as free men, ignoring the fact that the amount of Guantanamo Base inmates who return to terrorism has doubled since 2015. No one protested the actions of the former president. In May, 2017, four months after Barack Obama had left the White House, Oscar Lopez Rivera, who for decades has been in prison for his role in a Puerto Rican nationalist group connected to terrorist attacks in U.S. cities, was released. Former President Barack Obama commuted Lopez Rivera’s sentence, which was expected to expire in 2051, just three days before he left the White House on January 20, 2017, allowing the convicted felon to be freed on May 17, 2017. No one protested the actions of the former president. In a last major act as president, Barack Obama cut short the sentences of 330 federal inmates convicted of drug crimes, bringing his bid to correct what he’s called a systematic injustice to a climactic close. With his final offer of clemency, Obama brought his total number of commutations granted to 1,715, more than any other president in U.S. history, the White House said. During his presidency Obama ordered free 568 inmates who had been sentenced to life in prison. Of the 231 people who received a pardon or a reduced sentence from Mr. Obama, virtually all had been serving sentences under tough anti-drug laws, including those convicted of low-level, nonviolent crimes like possession of cocaine. No one protested the actions of the former president.

Former President Bill Clinton also had his share of pardons and no one protested his indiscreet pardons that included the former president’s half brother doing time on a drug sentence.Again, no one protested the actions of the former president.But many anti-Trump groups, including anti-Trump Republicans, Democrats, and the Liberal Socialist mainstream media, created a circle of protests against President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.Wikipedia describes the civilian life of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio as follows: Following his army discharge in 1954, Arpaio moved to Washington, D.C. and became a police officer, moving in 1957 to Las Vegas, Nevada. He served as a police officer in Las Vegas for six months before being appointed as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, which later became part of the Drug EnforcementAdministration (DEA). During his 25-year tenure with the DEA, he was stationed in Argentina, Turkey, and Mexico, and advanced through the ranks to the position of head of the DEA’s Arizona branch.It is obvious that the pardons of former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are way different than the pardon of President Donald Trump; while the two former presidents’ pardons were for drug-sentenced felons, the pardon of Joe Arpaio was for an honorable law enforcement server that took pride in his service to his country and later served in many capacities, always protecting the community and the country from lawbreakers and criminals of all kind.The anti-Trump sentiment takes some groups to ignore the qualities and good intentions, if not of the president, at least of the president’s decision to pardon a true American and a real crime-fighter such as Joe Arpaio, the former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, whose only crime was to enforce the laws that are on the books of the United States of America.Joe Arpaio was the victim of cowardly politicians that hid under the skirt of a woman, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton, who — in gratitude to the man who gave her that position, former President Bill Clinton — had no choice but to serve up injustice in a court of law.Judges do not write the law, they only follow the laws created and written by lawmakers and the laws written in the books of this great nation saying that in order to gain entrance to the country these individuals need to be authorized to do so; Joe Arpaio followed that law and U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton that played with the integrity of our Constitution had no right to ignore such law.The U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton was wrong, Sheriff Joe Arpaio was right and President Donald Trump did the right thing.