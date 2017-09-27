What is next? First Fake news, then James Comey. Recently Kim Jong Un and now the NFL. Is there nothing sacred? If Reagan were alive, he would say, “There you go again.” Donald Trump may be the American President, but he doesn’t understand the importance of American values — particularly freedom of expression, pluralism and tolerance. In fact, he is a threat to them.

We saw yet another example of this on Friday, September 22, 2017 when Trump denounced NFL player Colin Kaepernick and others like him who have taken a knee during the national anthem to protest what they view as racial injustices in our nation. Trump declared at a campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired!”

In Alabama, Football (especially college football) is elevated to reverential heights often reserved for religion. Also, I believe patriotism is more evident in the South (Love it or Leave it!). What Trump doesn’t get is that Kaepernick wasn’t taking a knee because he was trying to disrespect our nation. It’s because Kaepernick and others like him love this country and want it to live up to the ideals it was founded upon.

Fire Those Malcontents!

Trump Tweeted Saturday morning, 9/23/2017 urging NFL owners to “fire or suspend” players who refuse to stand for the national anthem. And in response to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling Trump’s words “divisive,” Trump again made clear his contempt for freedom of expression. “Tell them (players) to stand!” he said.

His rabble-rousing rhetoric only emboldens and stiffens the opposition. Maybe it is part of some devious master plan that we do not understand. He wants to unite everyone. But to oppose him? Maybe he wants us all to think about American values? But I doubt it.

Herb Brooks was the coach of the 1980 Olympic Hockey team. He was by all accounts an overbearing autocrat whom the team despised. But he did unite the team that was comprised of hockey players from all over the country. They all hated him. but this newly formed amalgamation of individual talents from all over the country formed a cohesive unit that beat the heavily favored Russians. It will be forever known as the “Miracle on Ice.”

Hate Me, But Do It Together

Maybe he wanted to unite the players of the NFL, but I doubt it. Personally, I think it is disrespectful not to stand during the national anthem. I think all of the NFL players should get down on both knees and thank God that they are paid millions of dollars to play a game they love. As Voltaire said, I disapprove of what you say, but will defend to the death your right to say it.”

Dissent is one of the Freedoms we as Americans enjoy. Vive Le Difference! I’ve always said that opinions are like a**holes. Everyone has one and everyone thinks that everyone else’s stinks! Sims Luckett once said this country was neither founded nor freed by the well-behaved. He was right. In this era of political correctness, it is oh so true. Where will it end? I don’t know. All I know is I would rather hear about football than if people are kneeling or standing for the Star-Spangled Banner.

How will history view the Trump Presidency? Will this be viewed like the ‘60s, a groundswell of protest to effectuate social change? Richard Nixon was forced to resign, but he did open up relations with China and enacted some beneficial social programs (The EPA). In the present historical perspective, he did many good things. Will a similar thing happen to Trump? I don’t think so, but that is only one man’s opinion. I am often wrong. If you don’t believe me, ask my ex-wife!

