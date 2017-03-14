General

Trump surprises first White House tour group – last Tuesday

trump tourBy Jordan Fabian

The Hill

President Trump on Tuesday surprised the first group to take a tour of the White House during his presidency.

The crowd of people burst into cheers at the sight of Trump, who gestured for them to come toward him.

The tours resumed Tuesday morning after a nearly seven-week absence.

The White House Visitors Office, which is traditionally overseen by the first lady, is typically closed during the presidential transition as the new staff gets in place. But tours usually resume much more quickly.

The delay caused some frustration among members of Congress, whose offices are responsible for scheduling tours for their constituents.

“Whoever monitors twitter at WH for businessman president Trump ‘when is WH going to be opened for public tours?’ Mrs G wants to know,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) tweeted last month.

Tours are self-guided and last approximately 45 minutes, according to the White House.

