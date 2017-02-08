Trump Needs our Support to Ban Travel to Terrorists

This executive order from our President is very important to help stabilize our current immigration laws and to help stop more Muslim terrorists from entering our country.

Currently the Islamic refugees and immigrants being allowed to enter our country are not properly vetted and it is an expensive and overwhelming situation. We already have a large number of Islamic terrorist sympathizers that are living amongst us, who also participate in protest marches against our American culture, while trying to inject their Muslim culture into our country.

You can tell that each time American Patriots reject the Muslim influence, they are outraged and try to use the American Constitution and its Amendments, usually the First Amendment, to further their cause, for changing our American culture, and for interjecting their Muslim culture. It is widely known that any change to our laws and Constitution and our culture will likely come from within, and not face to face from the outside in.

Each time that our American culture and our Constitution and Amendments are threatened by anyone, it must be met with the utmost enthusiasm by true American Patriots that support this country and are vigilant that our system of laws and culture will not be changed or undermined by anyone.

I believe that real Americans will wake up and immediately exercise their God-given rights to self-defense and the defense of their country, when they are threatened by any foreign enemy. I also believe that this foreign enemy has already been inserted into our Federal Government into high ranking positions and is still fouling up the works at every opportunity.

We have to get rid of these crooks and infiltrators from our government. Banning travel from these foreign countries that support terrorism is just one more step in draining the swamp, as it is. Expect more executive orders to help clean up this corrupted mess, and clean up other compromised positions of power, within our federal government.

States that support Sanctuary status, that support protecting illegal aliens from deportations, should be cut off from any Federal money and any other Federal means of support.

Understand that collateral damage will occur, and that our mainstream media will exacerbate each and every person that is affected by these executive orders. If anyone can think of a better way, please come forward and explain your position, belief or solution to save our country from these subversives.

I personally contend that building a wall to protect our southern border is essential, and should be started immediately, without any further litigation. This wall will send a stern message that this country is serious about vetted legal immigration into our country. This wall will help resist the illegal immigration of drug dealers and cartels, and any other persons of ill repute that will try to enter into our country and poison and disrupt our American culture.

It is time for all real American Patriots to stand tall and voice their beliefs against anyone that is trying to destroy our American culture, and our country, from the inside. If we don’t stand together now, we will surely hang separately later.

Remember to keep your Faith, Keep your Gun, and they can keep the Change.

In God We Trust

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.