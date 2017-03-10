DOJ estimates 23 to 27 victims each year in America

By Chelsea Schilling

(WND) — When President Trump issued an executive order “protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry” into America Monday, he also called for a report on foreign nationals charged with and convicted of terrorism-related offenses, including so-called “honor killings” committed in the U.S.

The new executive order takes effect in about 10 days and includes a 90-day ban on travelers from six countries — Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syrian and Libya — and 120 days for refugees.

Section 11 of Trump’s order, “Transparency and Data Collection,” also requires the federal government to publicly release information on the crimes “to be more transparent with the American people and to implement more effectively policies and practices that serve the national interest…”

Trump’s requested reports include:

—information regarding the number of foreign nationals in the United States who have been charged with terrorism-related offenses while in the United States; convicted of terrorism-related offenses while in the United States; or removed from the United States based on terrorism-related activity, affiliation with or provision of material support to a terrorism-related organization, or any other national-security-related reasons;

—information regarding the number of foreign nationals in the United States who have been radicalized after entry into the United States and who have engaged in terrorism-related acts, or who have provided material support to terrorism-related organizations in countries that pose a threat to the United States;

—information regarding the number and types of acts of gender-based violence against women, including so-called “honor killings,” in the United States by foreign nationals; and

—any other information relevant to public safety and security as determined by the Secretary of Homeland Security or the Attorney General, including information on the immigration status of foreign nationals charged with major offenses.

Trump’s order calls for Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to release an initial report within 180 days, a period ending Sept. 2, 2017 — nine days before the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks committed by Muslim jihadis admitted to the U.S. on visas. Updated reports will be issued every six months.

The report will include information on honor killings, which is a tradition of killing a family member who is believed to have brought shame upon the family.

Human Rights Watch describes honor killings as “acts of vengeance, usually death, committed by male family members against female family members, who are held to have brought dishonor upon the family. A woman can be targeted by (individuals within) her family for a variety of reasons, including: refusing to enter into an arranged marriage, being the victim of a sexual assault, seeking a divorce — even from an abusive husband — or (allegedly) committing adultery. The mere perception that a woman has behaved in a way that ‘dishonors’ her family is sufficient to trigger an attack on her life.”

In September 2016, then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., said there are an estimated 23 to 27 victims of honor killings each year in America, and he cited a 2015 study commissioned by the Department of Justice.

“That’s in America, not in Syria. And 91 percent are murdered for being too ‘westernized.’ That doesn’t sound like assimilation to me,” Sessions said. “Most are daughters, subjected to physical and emotional abuse all related to fundamentalist Islam.”

The United Nations estimated there were about 5,000 honor killings worldwide in the year 2000, “mainly in the Middle East and Asia.”

“It is impossible to know the exact number of women killed, or determine how widespread HBV (Honor Based Violence) is,” the U.N. report stated. “This is compounded by the fact that reports to the police are rare and sporadic: both male and female family members typically try to cover up these crimes. Many victims of HBV are abducted: they disappear and are never reported missing… The few ‘honour’ killings reported in Europe to date have occurred in migrant communities, and have mainly involved Asian, Turkish, or Kurdish communities. The victims, in many of these cases, had also experienced forced marriage.”

Former U.S. government analyst Farhana Qazi told Fox News in 2015: “Cases of honor killings and/or violence in the U.S. are often unreported because of the shame it can cause to the victim and the victim’s family. Also, because victims are often young women, they may feel that reporting the crime to authorities will draw too much attention to the family committing the crime.”

Chelsea Schilling is a news and commentary editor for WND and a proud U.S. Army veteran. She has a master’s degree in public policy and a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Schilling also worked as a news producer at USA Radio Network and as a news reporter for the Sacramento Union.