At the White House, President Trump received Lilian Tintori, wife of Venezuelan political prisoner, Leopoldo Lopez; she was introduced by Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

President Trump is now very involved in demanding from the Venezuelan communist government the release of Leopoldo Lopez.

While President Trump was tweeting for Lopez’s release, Senator Rubio was calling for all political prisoners to be released. Have they forgotten about Leonard Peltier, America’s long-standing political prisoner? He has spent the last 41 years in a federal maximum-security prison with five of those years in solitary confinement. President Trump should focus this much-needed attention on a matter on our own soil.

It is not my intention to criticize our President; as an American, I owe him my highest respect. However, I call on him to please release Leonard Peltier.