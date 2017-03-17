I have said and written many times before that there is a very strong monetary connection between pharmaceutical companies and the Food and Drug Administration with great disregard for human lives.

President Barack Obama nominated in 2015 Dr. Robert Califf, a cardiologist, as the new head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Even though he is known as a prolific researcher it is also known he was having financial ties to pharmaceutical companies.

According to news reports Dr. Califf was a board member and consultant for a company whose sole purpose was to help pharmaceutical companies evade and manipulate Food and Drug Administration regulations.

Dr. Robert Califf was instrumental in the Duke University drug trial of the blood thinner Xarelto despite medical experts’ objections to its approval and 379 subsequent deaths.

Xarelto was developed by Bayer and marketed in the United States by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a division of Johnson & Johnson.

There are numerous side effects to Xarelto, such as back pain, bleeding gums, bloody stools, bowel or bladder dysfunction, burning, crawling, itching, numbness, prickling, “pins and needles,” or tingling feelings (numbness, “pins and needles,” and tingling feelings are also symptoms a diabetic person can experience). It is surprising that Dr. Anastasia Daifotis, an endocrinology and Chief Scientific Officer of Janssen Pharmaceuticals doesn’t realize how confusing this could be for a patient having these reactions to Xarelto.

Other side effects are coughing up blood, difficulty with breathing or swallowing, dizziness, leg weakness, paralysis, vomiting of blood or material that looks like coffee grounds.

The most common adverse reactions were complications from internal bleeding. Because there is no antidote to the bleeding (as there is for the blood thinner Warfarin) it can have profound health effects on patients and is even known to cause death.

There are very concerned and respected attorneys nationwide involved in a class-action lawsuit against the developers and marketers of Xarelto trying to compensate patients or their families for the unscrupulous actions of big pharmaceutical companies. Once a death occurs and a family member has lost a loved one, what good is the compensation if it is $1.00 or $10,000?

President Donald Trump’s first 100-day action plan to “make America great again” offers some early hints about his plans for the Food and Drug Administration. The document, which President Trump says is a contract with the American people, states: “Reforms will also include cutting the red tape at the Food and Drug Administration; there are over 4,000 drugs awaiting approval, and we especially want to speed the approval of life-saving medications.”

What the president needs to do is not to speed up approval of medications, but to make sure that people with the FDA are no longer accepting bribes from pharmaceutical companies.

According to CNN, President Trump plans to nominate Scott Gottlieb, a physician, as head of the Food and Drug Administration.

It is well known that Dr. Gottlieb, who worked at the FDA during President George W. Bush’s administration, has deep ties to Big Pharma. He sits on several boards and serves as adviser to several pharmaceutical companies, which is a total conflict of interest.

If approved by Congress Dr. Scott Gottlieb would assume oversight of the agency responsible for approving new drugs. With his strong ties to the pharmaceutical industry there is a strong possibility that to protect and promote the financial interests of those companies he would be apt to approve another deadly drug such as Xarelto.

Pharmaceutical companies are not interested in releasing life-saving medications; if that was the case they could have already released the drug that cures cancer, which I firmly believe has already been found. Of course it is more profitable to continue injecting people with chemo, or using any other method of delivery, which also accelerates people’s death, and send a bonus to oncologists around the nation at the end of the year.

If the cure for TB and polio have been found many years ago, I am almost positive that the cure for cancer is already on their books.