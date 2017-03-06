National

Trump to ask Congress for $1 trillion infrastructure package

Email, RSS Follow
Pin It
Email Email

trump hardhatBy Melanie Zonona

The Hill

President Trump said Tuesday that he will ask lawmakers to move legislation that spurs $1 trillion worth of infrastructure investment, funded by a mix of direct federal investment and private financing.

Although Trump has long called for repairing U.S. roads, bridges and airports, the comments are the clearest sign to date of how he intends to tackle a hefty rebuilding plan. But Trump still left out key details such as exactly how he wants to pay for the proposal and when he will unveil legislative text.

So far, the only clues have come from a white paper floated on the campaign trail that solely relies on federal tax credits for private investors, which had raised concern from rural Republicans and other critics.

“Crumbling infrastructure will be replaced with new roads, bridges, tunnels, airports and railways gleaming across our beautiful land,” Trump said during a joint address to Congress. “To launch our national rebuilding, I will be asking the Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States — financed through both public and private capital — creating millions of new jobs.”

Trump added that the legislative effort will be guided by a policy to buy and hire American.

The speech comes amid growing doubts about whether lawmakers will be able to tackle a major infrastructure bill during a packed legislative year.

Axios reported last week that the White House and Republican leaders are considering punting on a package until 2018 in order to give Congress more breathing room to address other GOP priorities.

Plus, fiscal conservatives have been typically reluctant to back massive spending on transportation.

But, in a nod to those concerns, Trump pointed out Tuesday that it was “another Republican President, Dwight D. Eisenhower, [who] initiated the last truly great national infrastructure program — the building of the interstate highway system,” he said. “The time has come for a new program of national rebuilding.”

 

Email, RSS Follow
Pin It
Email Email

Tags:

— Las Vegas Tribune

Leave a comment

*
To prove you're a person (not a spam script), type the security word shown in the picture. Click on the picture to hear an audio file of the word.
Anti-spam image

  • March 2017
    M T W T F S S
    « Feb    
     12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728293031  

  • Tune into RadioTribune daily for the best internet talk radio in Nevada.
    Click on the image to tune in.

  • http://lasvegastribune.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/lvt20170301-1-31.pdf

    Click here

  • LasVegasTribune.com has a handful of honest hardworking editors and researchers. We are working diligently to bring you the truth no matter the cost. We have no membership fees and have no plans for it in the future. We rely on the compassion and dedication of our faithful volunteers and donations from our loyal readers.

    Please donate as much as you feel comfortable. We have multiple donation values for your convenience as well as donation you can enter your own value.

    We thank you for your support, and please only donate what you can afford.

    1. Donations

  • Donations

  • Archives

  • Kerns ad

    Kerns ad

  • Mail by Renee
    Private Mailboxes
    702-262-0703