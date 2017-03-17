Steve Miller Band with guest Peter Frampton at the Colosseum

Coming off an extraordinary 63 shows in 2016, Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller is excited to announce his 2017 summer tour campaign. Steve and his band look forward to delving into their deep catalogue of hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. The tour will make a one-night stop at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 3 at noon.

Joining The Steve Miller Band on the summer 2017 tour is special guest Peter Frampton.

Miller comments on Peter Frampton:

“Peter and I first met at Olympic studios in London in the late sixties when we were both just starting our recording careers,” said Miller. “He was a wonderful guitarist and songwriter then and he is even more so today. Over the years, we’ve played together in venues from theatres to football stadiums and everything in between. He always sets the musical bar high, his band always knocks me out, and I’m thrilled we are going to spend the summer together doing a great run of concerts. This is the kind of quality and talent we both strive to present and I’m looking forward to a summer of great music, exceptional performances and fun. Peter is a remarkable musician.”

“Steve Miller was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late ’60s. With albums like Children of the Future, Sailor and Brave New World , Miller perfected a psychedelic blues sound that drew on the deepest sources of American roots music and simultaneously articulated a compelling vision of what music-and society-could be in the years to come.

Then, in the ’70s, Miller crafted a brand of rock ‘n’ roll music that was polished, exciting and irresistible, and that has dominated radio through today. Hit followed hit in an endless flow: ‘The Joker,’ ‘Livin’ in the USA,’ ‘Take the Money and Run,’ ‘Rock’n Me,’ ‘Fly Like an Eagle,’ ‘Jet Airliner,’ ‘Jungle Love,’ and ‘Abracadabra’ among them. To this day, these songs are instantly recognizable when they come on the radio-and impossible not to sing along with.

Running through Miller’s catalogue is a combination of virtuosity and songcraft along with melodic vocals and signature guitar riffs. His parents were jazz aficionados — Les Paul was his godfather — so as a budding guitarist and singer, Miller absorbed valuable lessons from their musical tradition. When the family moved to Texas, Miller deepened his education in the blues, meeting T-Bone Walker and learning to sing and play listening to him and Jimmy Reed. Miller then moved to Chicago where he played with Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Buddy Guy and Paul Butterfield.” – Anthony DeCurtis

The Steve Miller Band has played to more than 15 million people in the last 20 years. In addition to touring with his band, Miller is also contributing his time to serving on the welcoming committee of the Department of Musical Instruments of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and as a board member of Jazz at Lincoln Center, where he curates and hosts shows at both institutions celebrating blues, jazz and early American music. In 2016, Miller presented five sold out shows at JALC: “Ma Rainey Meets Miles Davis” and “T Bone Walker — A Bridge From Blues to Jazz.” His 2017 plans for JALC will be announced soon.

Emmet, Fortenberry perform “In Concert” March 27

Exciting vocalist Daniel Emmet and virtuoso pianist Philip Fortenberry will present an encore performance of their intimate, acoustic 75-minute cabaret-style musical show, “In Concert,” at The Smith Center’s elegant 240-seat Cabaret Jazz showroom on Monday night, March 27, at 7 p.m.

Together, these two superb musical artists’ collaboration of powerful dynamic vocals and masterful piano playing creates a delightfully entertaining and beautiful musical experience.

At just 23 years old, Emmet is a charismatic singer and rising star who thrills audiences with his rich voice along with his quick wit and boyish charm. To date, he’s commanded stages from The Staples Center in Los Angeles to the Palais Todesco in Vienna, Austria.

Emmet will be joined onstage by renowned and critically-acclaimed pianist, composer and recording artist Philip Fortenberry, who provided the “hands of Liberace” for Michael Douglas in the Emmy-winning HBO biopic, “Behind the Candelabra.”

Fortenberry received the very first annual “Ghostlight Award” as Best Musician on Broadway for his role as pianist and associate conductor for the Broadway musical, “Rocky,” and he has played prestigious concert stages from Lincoln Center to Carnegie Hall, from the Kennedy Center to The White House.

Special guest cellist Lindsey Springer, also of the orchestras of Celine Dion and “Steve Wynn’s Showstoppers,” adds an extra dimension of excellence to the musical menagerie that scans the spectrum from classical to pop including music by Adele, Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban, along with many Broadway favorites including music from “Ragtime,” “Seussical the Musical” and “Man of La Mancha.”

The concert will also feature original songs written by their director, Keith Thompson of “Jersey Boys” and “The Composers Showcase,” as well as new songs by Emmet who, along with being a stunning vocalist, is also an accomplished composer and lyricist.

“In Concert” is presented by PK Music and directed by Thompson, named this year as Best Composer by Vegas Seven’s “Best of The City.”

This exciting collaboration between these spectacular musical artists is a “must-see” and not to be missed!

ACTOR SIGNS RESIDENCY DEAL WITH CHIPPENDALES

Chippendales has announced the return of international supermodel, fashion icon and actor, Tyson Beckford, but this time as the show’s first long-term celebrity guest star in residency.

After breaking box office records during his limited engagement in 2015, Beckford returns to the award-winning #1 male revue at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas beginning March 30, 2017.

“We are thrilled to bring Tyson Beckford back,” says Kevin Denberg, Managing Partner, Chippendales. “He was an obvious choice when considering talent for a residency. Tyson has the star-power, charisma, and sex appeal to complement and enhance our existing production.”

The critics agree that Tyson was the one the girls wanted… During his brief stint in 2015, the Las Vegas Sun commented, “Fans of Beckford will not leave the show disappointed, as he not only flexes his buff bod throughout the adult male revue, but also bares his backside in a solo act with a female member of the audience… Beckford fits like a glove in Chippendales.”

“Performing with the guys from Chippendales in front of sold-out houses at the Rio was one of the most fun times I’ve had in my career,” said Beckford. “I love Vegas and I love women so when the Chippendales brass approached me about coming back for an extended run, I was like ummm… YES! I can’t wait to get back on that stage!”