Today is a bad day all around.

I have been sick for a week and then I read somewhere that my friend Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commissioners Chairman is appearing on another radio show after turning me down without an explanation.
Lucky for me County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, accepted my invitation, and County Commissioner Larry Brown accepted our invitation already. Someone told me that Steve does not like Cubans, but I discarded that information because in all the years that I’ve known Steve Sisolak, he never gave me the impression of being a racist; besides, I believe that everyone has the right to like or dislike an individual, regardless of his race.
And then while driving on Third Street by Attorney Pete Flangas’ law office, I saw a man with a baby in his arms crossing the busy street in the middle of the street; since most people are frustrated, angry or disappointed with our legal system, they would pay more attention to seeing a lawyer’s office than to the traffic.
I slowed down as I do with everyone that disrespects the traffic laws to tell him that he should not do that; he turned around and told meto go do what I used to do to my ex when I was younger, virile and energetic.
As soon as he opened his dirty mouth, I recognized his Cuban accent. I stopped my truck and backed up and told him that he has to be Cuban displaying his ungrateful attitude when he is carrying a baby in his arms.
If someone runs him down, who will care — it will be one less nasty Cuban, but that little baby should not have to pay the consequences for what he was doing or what he said in response to me: “Go f*** yourself,” and by that time my polite attitude had disappeared and I responded in full Cuban language: “No, you go f*** yourself, your mother, and that woman next to you, who may have told you that the baby in your arms is yours when it is not.”
I have written about traffic fatalities several times and have pointed out that most of the time the people jaywalking and wearing dark clothes make it very difficult to see them; that kind of irresponsible attitude could destroy the life of someone when it is not intentional.
Jaywalking occurs when a pedestrian crosses a roadway where regulations do not permit doing so. Examples include a pedestrian crossing between intersections without yielding to drivers and starting to cross a crosswalk at a signalized intersection without waiting for a permissive indication to be displayed. In the United States, state statutes generally reflect the Uniform Vehicle Code in requiring drivers to yield the right of way to pedestrians at crosswalks; at other locations, crossing pedestrians are either required to yield to drivers or, under some conditions, are prohibited from crossing. The term’s dissemination in the 1920s and 1930s was due in part to the introduction of the automobile.
I have seen women with a carriage or a stroller, and two or three more held by the hand, along with one in the belly, attempting to save a couple of minutes by not walking to the cross light.
This is the way I see the Jaywalking problem, and the solution is very simple as long as the authorities want to enforce the law as they should and not as they enforce the immigration laws because they are afraid of not being politically correct. Since politicians are looking for votes during their campaign, they are so politically correct, but after the election, they go right back to the way they were before for the length of their term, be it four or eight years.
We are ticketed for watering our own garden the day that “we are told” like little kids that we cannot water our garden. I personally was ticketed for running a red light even if I ONLY ran a yellow light because I did not have time to stop.
I went to court and lost because unfortunately the elected judge who knew that I always tell the truth (even when I lie, I always tell the truth) and the replacement was one of those butt-kissers that always takes the cop’s side; it has been 15 years from that event, and it’s still clear in my mind because when I saw four motor cops sitting right behind me, I knew I had already lost the case.
People don’t know that when the cops sit right behind you, one is crazy not to throw in the towel; but not me; oh no, I had to prove my point and when the city attorney asked me if she could talk to me I responded low enough for the four cops (notice that I did not call them police officers, but cops, because they are ticket hustlers and make points with those tickets) to hear me: “If you want to make a deal, don’t bother because I did not run a red light,” the city attorney looked at the cops and said “Okay,” and I lost.
If they can ticket all those people and put others in jail for certain infractions, they should be able to put people in jail when they are stupid enough to jaywalk and ruin someone else’s life.
I couldn’t care less if certain people die for their stupidity; but when the innocent driver or child has to pay the consequences for their ignorance, those jaywalkers should be imprisoned; but I cannot go over my thousand words right now to prove a point. It is okay to prove a point and lose with the cops, but I better not cross my editor.
I hope I made my point because it truly is a matter of life or death. My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column. Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.
