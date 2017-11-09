We are living in an era of so much fraud that we get to the point of not trusting anybody. Of course, we just need to pay more attention to the actions of others so nobody can take us off guard. Besides, there are many people who are stupid even to commit fraud, without realizing that to be a criminal you also need to have some level of intelligence.

There is a man using the name of some Alexander Lynch, who gets information from government websites to obtain names and email addresses of people he plans to defraud.

His excuse is that he is looking for a quality translator for a 44-page document, approximately 12,000 words, but he doesn’t specify the targeted language; apparently any language is good enough for him.

His main problem was not anticipating contact with someone smarter than he is. Anybody who needs documents translated would specify if the document is from the English language to German, Mandarin, Spanish or whatever language is needed; instead of asking, “What language can you translate the document to?”

Of course the translator wanted to know how far he could go with his intent of fraud, and demanded payment by cashier’s check drawn on a United States bank.

After several weeks (and no translation made, of course) the supposed Alexander Lynch started questioning if the check had arrived and if it cleared the bank.

As I’ve said before, a person needs to have some level of intelligence even to be a criminal. You don’t need a master’s degree to look at a bank check and know it is a total fake. To begin with, any person who at least once in his or her life negotiated with checks should know that at the bottom of a check, there are three groups of numbers. The first group is your routing number. The bank routing number is a nine-digit code that’s based on the United States bank location where the account was opened.

The second group of numbers in the center of the check is your account number and the third is your check number.

There are many foreign people in the United States involved in the scam and fraud businesses, but at least they should have the common sense to use someone with at least some knowledge of the English language to draw in a computer a little credible check.

Even a fifth grader knows that “Corporation” is not spelled with two “p’s” and only one “r.”

No reputable corporation or CPA of such a corporation would use three different fonts to enter the name of the Payee, the amount of the check and the reason for the check. Neither do they go to the trouble to write the check in Colorado to send it to near Baltimore, Maryland to mail it out. These fraudulent people purchase labels from “stamps.com,”

What is really disgusting is that even though the Postal Service is no longer part of the United States government, they still use the name of the United States making people believe that they are still part of the government. Stamps.com is approved by the USPS to allow customers and crooks to buy and print postage online and the USPS acts as a regulator of financial and security protocols established by Stamps.com.

We all know that US Postal Service is struggling big time and that Stamps.com meets the most stringent security and financial requirements of the government. Which makes us believe that the Postal Service is part of the fraudulent operation of all those people coming from everywhere in the world to defraud the American people

* * * * *

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.