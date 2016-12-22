“It Was The Best of Times and The Worst of Times”

America just went through the worst eight years of its history, whereby every important elected and appointed critical position in the Federal Government was compromised and infiltrated by enemies. The goal of this present rogue federal government was, in a sense, to strategically divide and undermine the American people, weaken them, and then insert an agenda for a new world order. Well, in my opinion it didn’t work, although it came close.

Instead, as expected, true American Patriots surfaced, and stood righteously fast and tall to expose the Fraud and Lies, all the way from the Oval Office to the lowest elected official of each State.

This fraudulent attempt to divide and destroy America and rob it of its greatness seemed to come very close to being accomplished. With the aid of the mainstream media, the Clinton Foundation, and the politically and greedy corruption found in the local, state and federal systems of government, it came very close for the transfer of power of our country to be placed in the hands of evil individuals who couldn’t care less about Americans and only cared about themselves.

Those evil and greedy individual bureaucrats have forgotten about the real power in this country: “We The People.”

There never will be a chance that any foreign government could muscle into our country and take it over. The Second Amendment pretty much helps take care of that, as evidenced by the continual anti-gun attacks by far left liberals that essentially want to disarm the American public and make slaves of us all.

‘Attack and destroy from within’ would be the only way that this country could be weakened, and the “evil element” almost accomplished that goal by demonizing our country’s basic foundation of our belief and trust in God, our honor, our integrity and our appreciation and value of each and every American Citizen.

These phony bought-and-paid-for ‘crisis actors, fake protesters, and fake bought-and-paid-for high-ranking law enforcement officials’ have severely damaged the public faith in trusting information presented through the news media, and any official announcements. It is going to take years for the public to have any trust in these once sacred entities that used to report the facts and truth of what is truly happening in our country.

A case in point: Has anyone noticed that those all-important Hillary email investigations have suddenly disappeared off the map since the election? Or how about the Benghazi murder investigation, or the fraudulent Birth Certificate of Obama, or the nationwide voter election fraud, or the fake election machines, and even the hacking investigation of our elections, which all seem to have lost their gusto and importance. The Americans that feel they have lost the election and our country should seriously reconsider evaluating all the facts and circumstances surrounding what our country could have been heading to, which was the destruction of our country; the historic facts of the last eight years paint a very dismal picture indeed.

What our country has now is a whole lot of hope, whereas before we had no hope of getting out of this horrible downward spiral.

What I don’t know is why those America-haters and violent protesters are still continuing to vomit out so much hate against everybody, including President-elect Trump; what do they want to achieve? If their objective is to dismantle our election process, they are delving into very dangerous waters. If their goal is to eliminate our electoral college, and the law through violence and civil disorder they are going about it totally wrong and totally against the law.

These protesters actually believe that they can change the election by their violent protesting actions. If they were to accomplish that goal, then our country would really be finished and there would be a lot of unnecessary bloodshed in the aftermath.

I am just one person, part of a collective of America-loving, Oath-keeping, law-abiding American Patriots that will always stand tall and fast against any enemy, foreign or domestic, who are attempting to harm or destroy America — and there are lots of us.

Remember to Keep your Faith, Keep your Gun, and they can Keep their change.

In God We Trust

* * * * *

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.