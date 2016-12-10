The word racist or racism is being used nowadays as a way of manipulation or as a control instrument by the liberals, the Democrat-socialists and the mainstream media, as well as the anti-Trump Republicans, because they know the effect that the word racist has on people nowadays.
If one complains about the president, he or she is a racist; and anyone who disagrees with the president is a racist because the president is Black — not because the president deserves to be complained about, but because the disagreement with the president is seen as his difference of being only half Anglo, rather than a
difference of opinion.
If a person agrees with president-elect Donald Trump on the deportation of illegals it is because that person is a racist and not because there is a need to do so or because it is the government’s duty to enforce the laws.
But the biggest reason of all to fear being called racist is because it could well be true; regardless of who is right or who is wrong, it is time to let the liberals, Democrat-socialists and the mainstream media, as well as the anti-Trump Republicans, know that it is OK to BE racist when it is for the good of the country.
It is time to tell those liberals, Democrat-socialists and the mainstream media, as well as the anti-Trump Republicans, that they need to stop playing games with words just to obscure the real reasons why they are doing it.
It is a reality that the Mexicans are the most notable group of illegals, but definitely they are not the only group of illegals; Canadians, Greeks, Central and South Americans, Russians,and Australians carry a good load of illegals also because the “Mexicans get the blame, but the others play the game” and so the Mexicans have
adopted that blame for the benefit of their own gain.
It is time to man-up and tell those liberals, Democrats, socialists and the mainstream media, as well as the anti-Trump Republicans, that it is no shame to be a racist if it is for the best of the country and the future of the new generation.
It is time to man-up and tell those liberals, Democrats, socialists, and the mainstream media, as well as the anti-Trump Republicans, that if supporting causes that are beneficial to the nation and following the law makes others call you a racist, then it should be an honor to be called racist.
It is our humble opinion that the reason some are afraid to be called racists is because they are in fact racist, because when a person is sure of their principles, their ethics, their integrity and moral conduct, they do not need to be afraid of been called racist.
As a good example to support this week’s editorial, we have not as yet heard a word of contradiction, disagreement, unhappiness or even difference of opinion to last Tuesday’s County Commissioners
imposition of Yvanna Cancela to replace outgoing State Senator and puppet of outgoing US Senator Harry Reid, Ruben Kihuen, who the alleged retiring Nevada Dictator placed in the US Congress during last November’s election.
County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, whose District covers Senate District 10, and gives her the opportunity to choose Ruben Kihuen’s successor, means there is no excuse for choosing Cancela; it should have been unacceptable if there was a Democratic county commission and it only proves that just because they are all Democrats does not mean it is a democratic panel.
Commissioner Giunchigliani, who on many occasions has been praised by the Las Vegas Tribune for her dedication and hard work on behalf of the entire community, wrongfully stated that because Senate District 10 is predominantly made up of Latino neighbors, she chose Cancela to replace Kihuen, who Harry Reid placed in the US Congress.
Sometimes a person from another nationality or another race could be more effective to the community than one of a similar race or nationality as was the case with Kihuen — who most of his constituents, including his own Mexican counterpart, complained about — that of being out of touch with his own people.
We believe that Giunchigliani is more effective to the Latino community than Ruben Kihuen or Yvanna Cancela will ever be, and it is our deepest and sincere AND HONEST opinion that Chris Giunchigliani should stop being an instrument of the Mexican community and get back to being the way she was.
It is difficult for the Las Vegas Tribune to swallow that the daughter of Cuban immigrants could turn out to be such a puppet of Harry Reid and allow the “retiring” senator to turn her into a socialist liberal disciple.
If one complains about the president, he or she is a racist; and anyone who disagrees with the president is a racist because the president is Black — not because the president deserves to be complained about, but because the disagreement with the president is seen as his difference of being only half Anglo, rather than a
difference of opinion.
If a person agrees with president-elect Donald Trump on the deportation of illegals it is because that person is a racist and not because there is a need to do so or because it is the government’s duty to enforce the laws.
But the biggest reason of all to fear being called racist is because it could well be true; regardless of who is right or who is wrong, it is time to let the liberals, Democrat-socialists and the mainstream media, as well as the anti-Trump Republicans, know that it is OK to BE racist when it is for the good of the country.
It is time to tell those liberals, Democrat-socialists and the mainstream media, as well as the anti-Trump Republicans, that they need to stop playing games with words just to obscure the real reasons why they are doing it.
It is a reality that the Mexicans are the most notable group of illegals, but definitely they are not the only group of illegals; Canadians, Greeks, Central and South Americans, Russians,and Australians carry a good load of illegals also because the “Mexicans get the blame, but the others play the game” and so the Mexicans have
adopted that blame for the benefit of their own gain.
It is time to man-up and tell those liberals, Democrats, socialists and the mainstream media, as well as the anti-Trump Republicans, that it is no shame to be a racist if it is for the best of the country and the future of the new generation.
It is time to man-up and tell those liberals, Democrats, socialists, and the mainstream media, as well as the anti-Trump Republicans, that if supporting causes that are beneficial to the nation and following the law makes others call you a racist, then it should be an honor to be called racist.
It is our humble opinion that the reason some are afraid to be called racists is because they are in fact racist, because when a person is sure of their principles, their ethics, their integrity and moral conduct, they do not need to be afraid of been called racist.
As a good example to support this week’s editorial, we have not as yet heard a word of contradiction, disagreement, unhappiness or even difference of opinion to last Tuesday’s County Commissioners
imposition of Yvanna Cancela to replace outgoing State Senator and puppet of outgoing US Senator Harry Reid, Ruben Kihuen, who the alleged retiring Nevada Dictator placed in the US Congress during last November’s election.
County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, whose District covers Senate District 10, and gives her the opportunity to choose Ruben Kihuen’s successor, means there is no excuse for choosing Cancela; it should have been unacceptable if there was a Democratic county commission and it only proves that just because they are all Democrats does not mean it is a democratic panel.
Commissioner Giunchigliani, who on many occasions has been praised by the Las Vegas Tribune for her dedication and hard work on behalf of the entire community, wrongfully stated that because Senate District 10 is predominantly made up of Latino neighbors, she chose Cancela to replace Kihuen, who Harry Reid placed in the US Congress.
Sometimes a person from another nationality or another race could be more effective to the community than one of a similar race or nationality as was the case with Kihuen — who most of his constituents, including his own Mexican counterpart, complained about — that of being out of touch with his own people.
We believe that Giunchigliani is more effective to the Latino community than Ruben Kihuen or Yvanna Cancela will ever be, and it is our deepest and sincere AND HONEST opinion that Chris Giunchigliani should stop being an instrument of the Mexican community and get back to being the way she was.
It is difficult for the Las Vegas Tribune to swallow that the daughter of Cuban immigrants could turn out to be such a puppet of Harry Reid and allow the “retiring” senator to turn her into a socialist liberal disciple.
Attachments area