I want to start this month of November with something nicer than what I am now carrying in my heart and soul, wishing Happy Birthday to my dear friend and brother Donald Snook.

Don has been part of our family for ages, my mother loved him dearly and when people asked her how many sons she had, she never stopped to think for a second and always responded: “Three.”

Anybody who knows Don Snook knows that he is famous for having his hair hanging all over his face. I remember when we got together for dinner, my mother always had a bobby pin handy, pulling his hair back and telling him that he needed to see what he was eating. Yes, he was very good to her, too.

Happy Birthday guy, as always I wish you all the happiness in the world.

* * * * *

Now I better get to work because besides all birthday wishes aside, if I don’t have this work ready in one hour, I am going to find myself in deep trouble with Don.

Recently I had the opportunity to go to St. Rose Hospital — Siena Campus, for some medical procedure ordered for a brother of mine. While most of the people say “In Henderson, of course,” I haven’t lost anything in Henderson and always say “Henderson? Of course not.”

I had to admit my brother received the best medical care and attention from the doctor to every one of the nurses and medical personnel.

The admitting personnel were very classy ladies in their communication with the patient.

The pre-op nurse, Denise, has a great amount of patience understanding that all patients have some amount of fear if they don’t completely know what to expect.

Dr. Tsung-Han Liu, diagnostic radiology doctor, acted like he had all the time in the world, explaining step by step every detail of the procedure and what to expect and not to expect after it. He really made the patient and family member feel confident and secure.

Assisting Dr. Liu in the radiology department were Krish, Teri, Debbie and Jeff, all high-class professionals, indeed.

Post-op nurse was Aubrey, with a big smile and happier than a Christmas bell. Definitely the hospital counts with a wonderful staff.

If anybody ever asks me if I have any opinion on hospitals in Las Vegas or the surrounding area, I very confidently can say St. Rose Hospital — Siena campus, “in Henderson, of course.”

* * * * *

Last but not least is a little message to Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian… a woman who believes that because he or she is a thief, considers that everyone is also a thief. Just because she is an innate racist doesn’t mean everyone else is too.

According to The Random House Dictionary of the English language racism is “a belief that human races have distinctive characteristics that determine their respective cultures.”

The Laurosse Dictionary explains it as “Abusive or aggressive behavior toward members of another race on the basis of such a belief.

Mrs. Tarkanian calls others “racist” because she believes they discriminate against Mexicans; well the words racist and racism come from the word race, and Mexican is not a race, but an ethnicity.

Some people are against Mexicans not because they come from wherever, because some of them are evil people with the spirit of the devil inside of them. So if Mrs. Tarkanian and others want to call me racist, so then I proudly am.

A few years ago (if my memory doesn’t fail me it was 2014 or 2015) there was some type of bird problem — some people called it bird flu, some others called it an epidemic. All I remember is that lots of feathered animals had to be eliminated (terminated).

One day, someone from the Health Department stopped me on my way out to work and told me that they had received a call from someone reporting that I owned several birds. I explained to the man that he was mistaken because “I don’t have birds and I don’t like birds,” and that he should continue looking around until he finds the person who is the real subject of the called-in report.

Apparently, the “councilman of the block” (this is a man who is always watching everything, getting involved in all matters that are NONE of his concern, but standing behind his window nosing around nonetheless) has given them the wrong address since the subject of the investigation lived next door to my home and was his best friend. This man works harder than any of the six City Councils; this is why we call him the “block councilman.”

The Health Department inspector or whatever his position was did not have to look further. The house next door had, facing my home, a cage with more than 150 cockatoos.

I drove away to work but when I returned home in the afternoon, the cage was empty (you don’t need to look for cockatoos, with the constant noise they make you cannot miss them).

A week later my German shepherd was poisoned with antifreeze, according to the autopsy. Only two people could have done such a horrible act: the adorable Mexican Mrs. Tarkanian is so concerned about, or “Councilman” owner of the clandestine auto repair controlling the whole block in a residential neighborhood and best friends of Mrs. Tarkanian’s Mexican.

Does this accusation make me a racist? If that makes Mrs. Tarkanian happy then I will accept that I am racist.

Because of this Mexican, Mrs. Lois Tarkanian publicly offended and embarrassed Rolando Larraz calling him a RACIST.

On October 30, the eve of Nevada Day, as a Nevadan I received a wonderful gift from the devil himself — my dog, another German shepherd, unexpectedly died in my own backyard.

Coincidence? Of course not! Who is calling whom racist?

Mexican nuns educated me, I have black and oriental friends and several other friends of the ethnic Mexican group, and so I was never a racist until this bastard killed the two “loves of my life.”

When you take revenge against defenseless animals and do diabolic acts, remember there is a very powerful force called Karma, when you do evil; evil will chase you

* * * * *

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.