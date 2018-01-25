Three local personalities to appear on Face the Tribune radio show

Face the Tribune radio show makes a comeback beginning with three popular and well liked figures on the political scene of Las Vegas.

Beginning Wednesday, January 31, with the appearance of former Nevada Assemblyman, Nevada Senator, and most recently Las Vegas City Councilman, Bob Beers, now the best candidate for State Treasurer, the show is preparing to air a list of who’s who in Las Vegas, Clark County and Nevada with the intention of informing the public and the loyal radio audience of who the candidates are and how they will

benefit by electing the right candidate; in other words, we will be bringing the best candidates to the eyes of the Nevada voters for recognition when they cast their votes.

Bob Beers is now running for Nevada State Treasurer and, as always, Las Vegas Tribune and Radio Tribune are very happy to support his candidacy because both media outlets believe that Bob Beers is the most qualified and the most honest candidate any race could bring to the community; he is a CPA by trade, and conservative by nature.

Listen to Bob Beers on January 31 on Face The Tribune at noon by tuning in on www.radiotribune.com and you will know what an honest, dedicated and hard-working candidate sounds like.

The following week, on February 7, former two-term Nevada Assemblyman representing Clark County District 6, Harvey Munford, will be a guest on Face the Tribune, announcing his candidacy for City Council Ward 5 where he will be able to represent the constituents of that sector of the city, working hard and showing honesty through his nonpolitical fairness. All of the nine questions answered by Munford on a questionnaire about abortion, by I Spy, concur with the viewpoint of the Las Vegas Tribune.

His professional and personal career achievements match his successful political career — MVP basketball in college; NAIA All-American, two years; Montana State University Hall of Fame; holds the record in shooting percentage and block shots at Montana State University at Billings; first in the history of Montana State University at Billings to be free-agent drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles

Rams; first black man to attend and graduate from Montana State University at Billings; accompanied students on thirteen trips to Washington, D.C., through the Close-Up Program (where students see government in action), with the highlight of those trips attending two presidential inaugurations: 1993—President Clinton; 2001—President Bush.

The radio station finds Harvey Munford to be the most dedicated and qualified candidate, regardless of who else decides to run for Ward 5, to serve the citizens of Ward 5, and we urge readers of the Las Vegas Tribune to tune in to Face the Tribune on February 7 at noon on www.radiotribune.com.

Katherine Duncan is a well known community activist and entrepreneur who divides her time between serving her community and her family, occupying her time well above her personal call of duty.

Katherine Duncan is the founder, creator and the first President of the Las Vegas Ward 5 Chamber of Commerce. Under her leadership, Historic Harrison House was organized on August 14, 2007. The Las Vegas Ward 5 Chamber of Commerce is a private, non-profit voluntary organization dedicated to the growth and progress of the community.

The area’s economic wellbeing is directly related to the caliber of work that is done by the Ward 5 Chamber.

Harrison House was built in 1942 as a home for famous entertainers such as Sammy Davis Jr. and others during segregation in Las Vegas.

Harrison House is managed by Exxodus Extertainment Group, under the direction of Katherine Duncan, Executive Director.

At press time, it was unclear if Katherine Duncan will share the microphones of radio tribune with Harvey Munford, or if she will choose to have the spotlight all to herself at a later date; she has confirmed her appearance during a telephone conversation while speaking about her leading a movement to recall the current city council on Ward 5, Ricki Barlow, who is under federal investigation of corruption tied to a local Mexican public relations company.

Barlow held a press conference on Monday and officially resigned and will plead guilty to the federal felony charges.

The local media has recently reported that “according to a source close to the investigation,” FBI agents recently subpoenaed records from Barlow related to his campaign and business dealings with the Ramirez Group and its owners in 2015 and 2016.

One very noteworthy point of interest is that Barlow, after working for years for now Clark County Commissioner Larry Weekly in the city, never had the support of his former boss during the selection of Weekly’s replacement.