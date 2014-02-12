Thomas attacks fellow campaign consultant
During a confrontation at the Filipino Nurses of Southern Nevada
Yearly Gala at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, prominent political
consultant Johnny Jackson was verbally attacked by fellow consultant
David Thomas.
The incident occurred when Jackson approached Thomas to welcome him to
the event and was rudely ignored by Thomas, the husband of District
Court Judge Nancy Alf, who told Jackson to stay away from his
candidates.
During a segment on Face the Tribune radio show, Jackson explained
that several of Thomas’ unhappy candidates had been jumping the fence
asking him [Jackson] to run their political campaigns.
Las Vegas Tribune learned that Judge Bill Kephart had to intervene in
the argument to avoid having the incident escalate.
Jackson, a former professional boxer who has won several fights,
arrived in Las Vegas years ago to run the presidential campaign for
Governor Bill Richardson of Texas. When Richardson stepped out of the
race, Jackson stayed in Las Vegas managing several judicial and
sheriff races and created quite a name for himself due to his hard
work, professionalism and loyalty to his candidates.
Las Vegas Tribune has reported many times on Thomas’ pressure tactics
to get clients running for judicial races to hire him as their
consultant. Because his wife is a judge and he represents several
judicial candidates, Las Vegas Tribune learned that some hopeful
candidates are afraid to say no to him and hire him as a consultant.
This newspaper has reported on several occasions that Thomas
discourages candidates from running for seats for which he has a
candidate — or plans to have a candidate; in some instances he even
tells the candidate straight out “Don’t go there — I have someone
there,” intimidating the newcomer.
Campaign consultants like Dave Thomas, who promise his
candidate-clients endorsements of organizations that he controls, have
to be stopped by not electing his client-candidates because the
candidates so endorsed will then be obligated to those very unions and
organizations that Dave Thomas controls.
Judges controlled by Dave Thomas will not be able to follow the law
and therefore will not be able to be fair with defendants appearing
before them, defendants who are looking for and expecting justice in
the court of law.
Many of the judges under “agreement” with Dave Thomas — like Family
Court judge Gail Nathan — are already on the list that another
newspaper has been publicizing for those NOT to reelect, and Las Vegas
Tribune is in possession of a few complaints from people that have
been before her and were very disappointed.
There is no information at press time as to whether or not Johnny
Jackson is planning to file a formal complaint against David Thomas.
