Thomas attacks fellow campaign consultant

During a confrontation at the Filipino Nurses of Southern Nevada

Yearly Gala at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, prominent political

consultant Johnny Jackson was verbally attacked by fellow consultant

David Thomas.

The incident occurred when Jackson approached Thomas to welcome him to

the event and was rudely ignored by Thomas, the husband of District

Court Judge Nancy Alf, who told Jackson to stay away from his

candidates.

During a segment on Face the Tribune radio show, Jackson explained

that several of Thomas’ unhappy candidates had been jumping the fence

asking him [Jackson] to run their political campaigns.

Las Vegas Tribune learned that Judge Bill Kephart had to intervene in

the argument to avoid having the incident escalate.

Jackson, a former professional boxer who has won several fights,

arrived in Las Vegas years ago to run the presidential campaign for

Governor Bill Richardson of Texas. When Richardson stepped out of the

race, Jackson stayed in Las Vegas managing several judicial and

sheriff races and created quite a name for himself due to his hard

work, professionalism and loyalty to his candidates.

Las Vegas Tribune has reported many times on Thomas’ pressure tactics

to get clients running for judicial races to hire him as their

consultant. Because his wife is a judge and he represents several

judicial candidates, Las Vegas Tribune learned that some hopeful

candidates are afraid to say no to him and hire him as a consultant.

This newspaper has reported on several occasions that Thomas

discourages candidates from running for seats for which he has a

candidate — or plans to have a candidate; in some instances he even

tells the candidate straight out “Don’t go there — I have someone

there,” intimidating the newcomer.

Campaign consultants like Dave Thomas, who promise his

candidate-clients endorsements of organizations that he controls, have

to be stopped by not electing his client-candidates because the

candidates so endorsed will then be obligated to those very unions and

organizations that Dave Thomas controls.

Judges controlled by Dave Thomas will not be able to follow the law

and therefore will not be able to be fair with defendants appearing

before them, defendants who are looking for and expecting justice in

the court of law.

Many of the judges under “agreement” with Dave Thomas — like Family

Court judge Gail Nathan — are already on the list that another

newspaper has been publicizing for those NOT to reelect, and Las Vegas

Tribune is in possession of a few complaints from people that have

been before her and were very disappointed.

There is no information at press time as to whether or not Johnny

Jackson is planning to file a formal complaint against David Thomas.

